Bill expands health care providers eligible for Ohio school bus driver physical exams

Lawmakers in the Ohio House of Representatives recently passed a measure that should make scheduling required physical exams for school bus drivers throughout the Buckeye State a little easier.

Rep. Tim Ginter, a Republican from Salem, suggested House Bill 338 addresses both the state’s shortages in health care providers and school bus drivers.

“HB 338 aims to increase the number of health care providers who can administer the physical exam (for school bus drivers),” he said during sponsor testimony of the bill.

The bill would amend section 3327 of the Ohio Revised Code, which currently requires school bus drivers to complete an annual physical administered by a number of medical professionals, including physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurse specialists, nurse-midwives, or any persons licensed under Chapter 4731 to practice medicine and surgery or osteopathic medicine and surgery.

Chiropractors would be added to the list of acceptable health care providers

“Ultimately, this legislation would allow current and future school bus drivers more accessibility when scheduling their annual physicals,” Ginter said. “Chiropractors are listed on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

“This certification allows them the ability to perform physicals on truck drivers. House Bill 338 would essentially be codifying this current federal registry to allow Ohio chiropractors the ability to conduct examinations which they are certified to administer.”

State law requires school bus drivers and individuals employed to drive motor vans to have an annual physical examination. Those who operate buses or vans owned or operated by any school district or educational service center or privately owned and operated under contract with any district or service center, the examination must comply with rules adopted by the state board of education.

Chillicothe chiropractor Brandy Spaulding, director of Chiropractic Services for the Ohio State Chiropractic Association, offered testimony in support of Ginter’s bill during committee hearings.

“Doctors of Chiropractic are one of a limited number of health care professionals in the state that are eligible to become a certified medical examiner, or CME, registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration,” she said. “In the state of Ohio, Doctors of Chiropractic are able to and currently are providing Department of Transportation physicals to truck drivers.

“All health care providers whose scope includes performing physical examinations … are eligible for certification to conduct truck driver physicals.”

She said the actual processes of examining truck drivers and school bus drivers are similar in many ways — both require a review of the individual’s health history and the physical examination “to make sure the applicant can meet the driving duties associated with their job.

“There are a few differences,” Spaulding said. “The school bus driver exam must be repeated annually, (while) the DOT physicals must be repeated every two years for a person in good health, or annually for a person with health conditions that require closer monitoring.”

In addition to allowing chiropractors and medical professionals listed on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners, subject health care providers would be required to have appropriate licensure by any state as a doctor of medicine, doctor of osteopathy, doctor of chiropractic, physician assistant, advanced practice nurse, or other medical professional authorized to perform physical examinations.

Additionally, the registry requires completion of a training program and passage of a certification test for these health care providers.

Analysis provided by the Ohio Legislative Service Commission noted that HB 338 does not make any changes regarding the annual physical examinations that must comply with rules adopted by the State Board of Education. Chiropractors, however, must comply with rules adopted by the state highway patrol.

HB 338, which garnered cosponsor support from 28 fellow House members, cleared the House on an 85-0 vote.

The measure awaits consideration by the Ohio Senate.