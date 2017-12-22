Refinancing of outstanding notes to save library nearly $900K in decade’s time

Refinancing of outstanding notes to save library nearly $900K in decade’s time

The Columbus Metropolitan Library announced this week a decision by the library’s board of trustees to refinance $9.9 million of the outstanding tax-exempt Public Library Fund notes in a move that should prove a savings of nearly $900,000 throughout a 10-year period.

According to the press release announcing the development, the refinancing is technically termed a refunding and it takes advantage of historically low interest rates, saving the library hundreds of thousands that would otherwise be spent on debt.

The library’s high bond rating, made possible by a strong financial position and financial management, contributed to the overall savings, officials reported. Columbus Metropolitan Library is rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service Inc.

The refunding was underwritten by Stifel, which also underwrote the outstanding debt that was issued in 2012. The closing date for the refunding took place Nov. 28.

During the last several years, the library has embarked on an aspirational building program to renovate or rebuild 10 of its 23 library locations. The board of trustees in 2012 approved long-term debt as a major source of funding for the program. The library issued $92.3 million in bonds, which sold at a premium for $99 million and have a final maturity in 2037, the press release detailed.

The library system since 1873 has served Franklin County residents by way of its main library downtown and 22 branches, and is well known for useful services and programs, such as Homework Help, Reading Buddies, Summer Reading Club and Ready for Kindergarten.

The library’s strategic plan supports the vision of “a thriving community where wisdom prevails,” which positions the institution to respond to areas of urgent need: Kids unprepared for kindergarten, third grade reading proficiency, high school graduation, college readiness and employment resources.

Named a 2011 National Medal Winner by the Institute for Museum and Library Services for work in community service, Columbus Metropolitan Library has maintained a 5-star rating by Library Journal for seven of the eight years the magazine has published its industry ratings.