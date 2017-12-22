November was another record-setting month for central Ohio home sales

The cost of buying a home in central Ohio continues to rise with home prices up more than 6 percent this year and up a stunning 36 percent from five years ago.

The average sales price for a home sold this year is $214,908 compared to $202,567 last year and $157,927 at the end of 2012.

That’s if a potential buyer can find a home. Inventory remains tight and therefore homes are selling quickly.

In 2012, for example, homes sat on the market for 89 days until they were sold. Homes sold last month were on the market for an average of 36 days.

“Headed into the end of the year, we’re on track for a historic record number of closed sales,” said Mic Gordon, president of Columbus Realtors. “Sales prices continue to be strong and steady here in central Ohio and are a solid indicator that now is as good of a time as ever to put your home on the market.”

There were 2,377 homes and condos sold in November in central Ohio, which is a 3.2 percent increase over the same month a year ago, although a decline of 13.9 percent from October.

That is the highest number of sales on record for the month of November, according to the Columbus Realtors Multiple Listing Service.

The median sales price was $180,000, up 5 percent from a year ago.

There were 2,101 central Ohio homes and condos listed during the month of November, a 4.8 percent decline from November 2016 and 27.9 percent lower than the previous month.

That left inventory at 4,588 homes at the end of November, down 15 percent from November 2016. It marks the 82nd consecutive month of year over year declines in inventory.

“It’s not unusual for this time of year that inventory is low,” Gordon said. “However, with the demand we have now, I hope that sellers take advantage of current market conditions and put their home on the market.”

Nationally, existing-home sales surged for the third straight month in November and reached their strongest pace in almost 11 years, according to the National Association of Realtors. All major regions except for the West saw a significant hike in sales activity last month.

Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, jumped 5.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.81 million in November from an upwardly revised 5.50 million in October.

After last month’s increase, sales are 3.8 percent higher than a year ago and are at their strongest pace since December 2006 (6.42 million).

Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says home sales in most of the country expanded at a tremendous clip in November.

“Faster economic growth in recent quarters, the booming stock market and continuous job gains are fueling substantial demand for buying a home as 2017 comes to an end,” he said. “As evidenced by a subdued level of first-time buyers and increased share of cash buyers, move-up buyers with considerable down payments and those with cash made up a bulk of the sales activity last month. The odds of closing on a home are much better at the upper end of the market, where inventory conditions continue to be markedly better.”

The median existing-home price for all housing types in November was $248,000, up 5.8 percent from November 2016 ($234,400). November’s price increase marks the 69th straight month of year-over-year gains.

Total housing inventory at the end of November dropped 7.2 percent to 1.67 million existing homes available for sale, and is now 9.7 percent lower than a year ago (1.85 million) and has fallen year-over-year for 30 consecutive months.

Unsold inventory is at a 3.4-month supply at the current sales pace, which is down from 4.0 months a year ago.

“The anticipated rise in mortgage rates next year could further cut into affordability if these staggeringly low supply levels persist,” said Yun. “Price appreciation is too fast in a lot of markets right now. The increase in homebuilder optimism must translate to significantly more new construction in 2018 to help ease these acute inventory shortages.”