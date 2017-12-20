Underrated Canada offers some luxurious travel destinations

Underrated Canada offers some luxurious travel destinations

When it comes luxury vacations, Canada may not be the first, second or even third answer — unless you’re from Ohio.

The United States’ northern neighbor is the No. 1 popular destination for the Buckeye State compared with the rest of the nation, according to check-in data from Facebook.

Canada receives nearly 14 million American visitors who spend more than $9.19 billion in 2016, according to Statistics Canada.

Ohio tourists will not have trouble finding rich accommodations in the country. For example, Travel + Leisure magazine ranked Fogo Island Inn the best resort hotel in Canada in July.

“Many generations of Fogo Islanders would be proud to know that our Island and its culture and hospitality are so appreciated by our guests,” stated Zita Cobb, innkeeper of Fogo Island Inn.

The 43,000 square-foot Inn, which opened in May 2013, was designed by Norway-based architect Todd Saunders.

Located in Canada’s Newfoundland and Labrador province, the 29-room inn features ceiling-to-floor windows with view of the North Atlantic coastline.

On the first floor, the inn features on the first floor an art gallery by Fogo Island Arts, a dining room, bar, lounge and a library containing works of fiction and non-fiction about Newfoundland.

On the inn’s second floor is a cinema, meeting room, gym, reading room, while the fourth floor features a roof deck with wood-fired saunas and outdoor hot tubs.

Rates now start at about $1,300 a night for a two-minimum stay.

Outside of the inn, guests can enjoy several points of interests including the Fogo Island Shop, which produces handcrafted furniture and home goods; Fogo Island Fish; and the Museum of the Flat Earth as the Flat Earth Society considers the island to be one of the four corners of the Earth.