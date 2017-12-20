From major chains to mom-and-pops, food delivery business is ‘booming’

Central Ohio’s food scene is more accessible with the click of smartphone app as restaurants partner with third-party delivery services.

Wendy’s is among the latest to offer the service in the 48 markets it serves nationwide. The Dublin-based fast food chain announced its exclusive partnership with DoorDash earlier this month.

“Rolling out delivery has quickly progressed, along with demand for convenience and delivery trends,” stated Liz Geraghty, Wendy’s vice president of customer activation. “Whether fans order straight to their door or via Wendy’s drive through, we want the Dave’s Single to be hot and juicy every time.”

Large chains aren’t the only enjoying third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats. Mom and pop businesses also have the ability to partner with these services.

Food deliveries can be a complex operation as restaurants have to be able receive the order, identify how to deliver and whether the food needs to served cold or hot.

Columbus-based Donatos Pizza, which has done deliveries with an in-house fleet for more than 55 years, already has those factors figured out and despite the new competition has seen growth in its owner delivery operations.

“With the growth of our delivery business I would hire another 150 drivers tomorrow,” said Tom Pendrey, chief operating officer of Donatos.

“We are really excited about our own delivery system. We know the advent of third-party systems is here and they’ll continue to grow. We love what we do. This is our best bet to win as a company by utilizing our own delivery system today,” he said.

Pendrey said Donatos has benefited from the digital disruption that’s allowed people to work and shop at home.

While it’s caused problems for some retailers and dine-in restaurants, eateries that do delivery have become big winners, Pendrey said.

“The at-home economy is absolutely is booming,” he said.

Donatos has partnered with third-party delivery services such as UberEats and Amazon Prime Now mostly as a marketing tool for people who visit one of the company’s markets including Columbus.

The technology can make recommendations of their own pizza places for customers unfamiliar with the Columbus food scene, for example.

“We look at third parties as an opportunity to enhance and have a bigger reach with consumer,” Pendrey said.

But the company is now focused on its own delivery fleet with drivers being paid from $15 to $20 per hour, Pendrey said.

That gives the company control over how fresh the pizza is and the time to deliver it.

Customers also like being able to order online directly from the company’s website, which is cheaper than ordering from a third-party vendor.

Pendrey said it would require a “sizable seismic shift” to move away from its own delivery service.

“We love our delivery drivers,” he said. “We have a great system and we’re only making it better and its busier than ever so we’re going to continue with our own delivery system as our No. 1 priority.”

Pendrey said the changes in consumer behavior are the fastest the company ever experienced because of technology. And he said online delivery will ramp up over the next six years. On the horizon, innovations in the automotive industry could bring more changes to the industry in general.

Electric vehicles could reduce the number of trips as people are able to fuel their vehicles at home.

Delivery operations could change with the adoption of self-driving cars if consumers can accept walking to curbside to pick up their pizzas instead of the front door.

Also, Pendrey said Donatos could compete with third-party vendors if it provided that service. He said their system could be applied to other different restaurants and would benefit from that service.

“At this point with our growth that we have in delivery today but also in the future we have a lot on our own plate to continue to deliver all the demand we have for Donatos pizza,” he said.