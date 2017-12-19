Ohio seeks companies for export internship program

The Ohio Development Services Agency is seeking companies for its Ohio Export Internship Program.

The program provides the opportunity to match students with businesses that are now exporting their products or interested in the concept.

The ODSA would provide a 50 percent reimbursement for the student’s wages to participating small to medium-sized businesses.

“Our students can help Ohio businesses market and sell their quality goods and services to the world,” stated David Goodman, director of the ODSA.

Since 2012, the program has made 190 student-company matches, resulting in more than $31 million in expected global sales and 35 full-time job offers to students, according to an agency press release.

This year, 42 students from 12 different Ohio universities have been selected to participate in the program.

Students from either The Ohio State University or Youngstown State University spends a semester-long export course combined with a paid summer internship focusing on export sales growth. The program’s sixth cohort of participating students were showcased at the Ohio Statehouse in August.

“The Ohio Export Internship Program is a shining example of the incredible impact that innovative partnerships among higher education, state organizations and private business can have in advancing Ohio’s economy and its global footprint,” stated Bruce McPheron, executive vice president and provost of The Ohio State University.

Companies such as Davenport Aviation in Columbus have utilized the program. The global supplier of aircraft equipment and services, which received the Presidents “E” Award for Exports from the U.S. Department of Commerce in May, had utilized interns to produce everything from market research profiles to online marketing campaigns.

“Our company has benefited greatly through the years from participation in the program and will continue recruiting students from the program, as they have proven to be talented and valuable assets to our organization,” stated Leah Simoes, Davenport Aviation’s owner.

The deadline for companies to apply is March 1. The summer internship runs from May 14 through Aug. 1. Ohio companies can apply at www.eip.development.ohio.gov.

Ohio was the eighth largest exporting state last year, according to an ODSA report released earlier this year. The state’s merchandise exports were valued at $49.1 billion in 2016, a decrease of 3.9 percent from 2015, compared with a 3.3 percent decrease during the same period in the United States.

During 2016, there were 213 countries and territories that received Ohio exports. Forty two of the 98 commodity groups recorded exports exceeding $100 million with 11 surpassing $1 billion.

Canada, Mexico and China were the top destinations for Ohio exports.

In addition, the top products were industrial machinery, vehicles, aircraft, electrical machinery, plastics and oil seed, which accounted for 60 percent, or $29.4 billion, of the state total.