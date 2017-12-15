Lawmaker says death penalty expenses better spent elsewhere

The northeast Ohio Democrat proposing an end to the state’s death penalty suggested earlier this week that taxpayers would be better served by spending the estimated nearly $17 million cost of the program on police, mental health services and restitution to victims.

Lakewood Rep. Nickie Antonio said during sponsor testimony before Criminal Justice Committee members in the Ohio House of Representatives that consideration of her bill couldn’t be more timely as the state’s most recent attempt at execution of a death row inmate in November resulted in a two-year postponement of the individual’s execution — the decision based wholly on convicted murder Alva Campbell’s poor health.

“I suggest that the state … get out of the business of executing its own citizens, especially after the last failed attempt at an execution where the execution team tried for over 30 minutes to locate a viable vein on (Campbell), a 69-year-old prisoner with serious health problems and trouble breathing,” Antonio said in support of House Bill 389. “Moreover, the death penalty has not shown to be an effective deterrent against violent crime and has never resulted in the return of one murder victim to their families and loved ones.”

The lawmaker based her cost analysis on a 2014 Dayton Daily News investigation of the annual costs of the state’s entire death penalty system.

“The investigation concluded that $16, 872,000 dollars go towards maintaining the death penalty every year,” she argued. “What could Ohioans do with that $16.8 million?”

Hire 299 more police officers, legislate a 3.75 percent increase in mental health funding, employ 368 more social workers and spend $803,000 in services for each family of a murder victim, Antonio offered to fellow House members.

HB 389 would abolish the death penalty in Ohio and, generally, require a person who is convicted of or pleads guilty to aggravated murder to be sentenced to one of three options:

• Life imprisonment with parole eligibility after serving 20 full years of imprisonment;

• Life imprisonment with parole eligibility after serving 30 full years of imprisonment; or

• Life imprisonment without parole.

“Lawmakers would serve Ohioans well to catch up with public opinion, which increasingly favors life sentences over the use of the death penalty,” Antonio said, noting that 19 states and District of Columbia which have abolished the practice. “No execution brings back a loved one and we as a society must be better than our worst criminals and our flawed system.

“I join a growing call to end the death penalty in our state.”

She cited the myriad reasons that abolishment had been enacted in these states, which included high costs associated with the lengthily appeal processes, trouble procuring lethal-injection drugs, and concern for the accuracy and fairness in sentencing.

“Opponents of the death penalty also cite religious and moral objections to the practice,” the lawmaker said.

Specific to the Buckeye State, a 2007 American Bar Association review found that Ohio’s system of capital punishment fell short in 93 percent of the guidelines set forth by the national bar to ensure fairness and accuracy in capital cases.

The Supreme Court of Ohio subsequently established a task force to closely examine the issue, which proffered 56 recommendations to improve fairness of the state’s death penalty system.

Antonio noted that more than a dozen of the 56 recommendations centered on preventing wrongful convictions.

“We know more about the death penalty now than ever before,” she said. “The system is broken beyond repair.

“Quality of legal representation, the prosecutor’s decision to pursue capital sentencing and the victim’s race all affect who is put to death and who is not.”

New developments in DNA evidence testing, disparities in affordability of capital indictments and a shortage in the drug used to carry out executions further contribute to the rationale to end the use of the death penalty, the lawmaker added.

HB 389, which was not scheduled a second hearing at the time of publication, is cosponsored by eight fellow House members, two of which are Republicans.