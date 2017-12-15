Free Shipping Day growing into another retail marketing holiday

Shoppers feeling the holiday crunch both timewise and financially probably are appreciative of what’s occurring today — it’s free shipping day.

Freeshippingday.com, which is spearheading the nearly decade-old shopping holiday, has more than 830 retailers providing free shipping with no minimum purchase requirements and delivery by Christmas Eve. Some retailers have added special discounts.

In Columbus, Amazon introduced Instant Pickup location near The Ohio State University campus in August.

The location offers a free service for Prime and Prime Student members to pick up daily essentials, such as drinks and electronics, in two minutes or less. But all Amazon customers can also ship their orders to the pickup location or make returns.

“Instant Pickup is another way Amazon is making life more convenient for Prime members,” stated Ripley MacDonald, Amazon’s director of student programs, Amazon. “As shopping behaviors continue to evolve, customers consistently tell us that they want items even faster. Whether it’s a snack on-the-go, replacing a lost phone charger in the middle of a hectic day or adding Alexa to your life with an Echo, Instant Pickup saves Prime members time.”

“Where we were 10 years ago and where we are now in regards to free shipping — night and day. Night and day,” said Luke Knowles, who created Free Shipping Day.

The Windsor, Colo., entrepreneur launched FreeShipping.org in December 2007 to raise awareness of such offers.

“At the time, there weren’t many retailers offering free shipping,” Knowles said. “So it was a big deal.”

He then launched Free Shipping Day a year later and was marketed to holiday shopping procrastinators, who did not participate in Black Friday or Cyber Monday, as their last chance to order gifts online in time for Christmas.

“The retailers loved it, the shoppers loved it,” Knowles said. “Now it’s kind of another shopping holiday.”

Since Knowles launched the site, shipping and handling has evolved with online retail giant Amazon leading the charge.

The company’s Amazon Prime was among the more succesful membership models to give shoppers more acccess to free shipping.

Knowles said free shipping has become a necessity for retailers to compete.

A few years ago, Knowles pushed Free Shipping Day further to require no mininum purchases, which was common back in 2008.

But he doesn’t see the offers improving as companies continue to experiment with free shipping in different ways to catch up with Amazon.

“The retailers are really being squeezed online because of Amazon,” he said.