Columbus Collaboratory urges security collaboration

Columbus Collaboratory urges security collaboration

The best way to enhance cyber defenses is collaboration, according to an expert panel Columbus Collaboratory convened for a recent cybersecurity discussion.

Information sharing empowers companies to be more nimble, to detect threats earlier and to share best practices, while preserving human and financial capital.

The group discussed the recent findings of a new nationwide survey of security professionals, which found that a strong majority support the need for collaboration to enhance cyber defenses.

“The rapid pace of innovation in cybersecurity and technology is driving advancements in defensive strategies as well as in attacker techniques at an alarming rate,” said Jason Healey, executive director of the New York Cyber Crime Task Force and a senior research member at Columbia University’s School for International and Public Affairs. “Global cyber crime, competition, and conflict is driving the need for more defensible enterprises.

“No longer can organizations unilaterally defend their own networks. We must work together, share, cross-train and build methods and technologies to change the economic dynamic that currently favors attackers.”

The Collaboratory, the Columbus-based advanced analytics and cybersecurity company, hosted the information security industry roundtable discussion, which included regional business leaders and subject-matter experts.

“The Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center is hyper-focused on evolving the current state of threat intelligence sharing and incident response through deeper collaboration and more timely sharing of quality information among its 7,000 financial institutions in 39 countries,” said center Chief of Staff John Carlson, who also serves as a member of the New York Cyber Task Force. “This voluntary strength in the sharing community, including many financial institutions based in Columbus and other parts of Ohio, is helping security professionals better understand the threats and mitigate the risks from cyber attacks and data breaches.”

The Collaboratory commissioned a report last month by Forrester, which surveyed the opinions of 106 security operations and threat intelligence decision makers throughout the United States.

Eighty-seven percent of all respondents said they believe they spend too much time, money and resources to adopt new cybersecurity technologies. The same percentage of professionals rely heavily on their peers when evaluating, purchasing and implementing security technologies, according to the study.

The areas where respondents think collaboration is deemed most valuable include: cybersecurity strategy, threat intelligence sharing, and vetting security investment decisions.

The Collaboratory also announced its next member roundtable to take place in February.

“In 2018, our members will continue to share their organizational pains — sorting through massive data volume generated by internal and external networks — to identify threats, manage vulnerabilities and assess risk to their technology, employees, customer data and intellectual property,” said the Collaboratory’s Vice President for Cybersecurity Jeff Schmidt. “Through these discussions, our members have accelerated process improvement and advanced the development and deployment of purpose-built solutions designed to protect their operations and infrastructure with greater confidence and assurance.”