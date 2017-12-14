Senator signals end to broadcast industry non-compete practice

A Cleveland Democrat has staked out a perennially free-market position when it comes to the broadcast industry and its long-standing use of non-compete clauses typical in on-air talent employee contracts.

Sen. Sandra Williams believes such agreements inhibit competition and diminish a given employee’s market value.

The lawmaker introduced Senate Bill 47 earlier this year to prohibit the use of non-compete provisions in employment contracts in the broadcast industry.

“This legislation was introduced on behalf of several Ohio broadcast employees who would like the flexibility to continue to work and live in their preferred geographic area immediately after leaving an employer without taking a hiatus from the broadcast industry,” Williams told fellow senators seated for the Transportation, Commerce and Workforce Committee during sponsor testimony. “Certain employers in the broadcast industry have boiler-plate contracts that contain non-compete clauses.

“Our economy is built on the free flow of goods and labor. The open market requires robust and uninhibited competition to act most efficiently. Competition is at the core of our economy and there are absolutely no good reasons we should continue to place limitations on employees through the Ohio Revised Code.”

SB 47 would allow a broadcast employee or prospective broadcast employee to sue a broadcast industry employer that violates the prohibition for damages and attorney’s fees and costs.

Industry employers include internet and satellite-based services similar to broadcast stations or networks, broadcast entities affiliated with television, radio or cable stations or networks and any other entities that provide broadcasting services, such as news, weather, traffic, sports or entertainment reports or programming, in addition to traditional television, radio and cable stations or networks.

Williams said some of these employers claim that if an employee does not like the clause, they can easily find work with another employer.

“However, it is not that easy,” she said. “Around the state there are approximately 60 television stations and hundreds of radio stations in the media market, yet the number of parent companies that control Ohio markets are significantly lower, which limits broadcasters, radio and television personalities.

“By not taking any action in this area and thereby sanctioning non-compete agreements, our state is essentially putting its thumb on the free-market scale and picking winners and losers.”

According to the bill, a broadcast employee is any on-air or off-air employee employed by a broadcasting industry employer.

The bill does not apply to a broadcasting industry employer’s management employees, analyst Kelly Bomba wrote for the Ohio Legislative Service Commission.

Nor does it affect the ability of a broadcasting industry employer to require a such an employee or prospective employee to agree, as a condition of employment, that during the term of the broadcast employee’s contract the employee will not obtain employment in a specified geographic area, for a specific period of time, with a particular employer, or in a particular industry.

“If a broadcast employee or prospective broadcast employee believes that a broadcasting industry employer has violated the bill’s prohibition, the employee or prospective employee may sue the broadcasting industry employer,” Bomba noted. “A broadcasting industry employer that violates the bill’s prohibition is liable to a broadcast employee or prospective broadcast employee for damages, attorney’s fees, and costs.”

Williams acknowledged some broadcast employees may be savvy enough to negotiate better contracts, but the circumstance is not a given — especially to those who are new to the business or are working in small markets.

“By allowing non-compete clauses, a broadcast employee has a few choices, either move to another media market not in direct competition, or not work in the field,” she said. “This can cause great stress and uncertainty to the employee and their family.”

Ten states and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation barring non-compete agreements in the broadcast industry, she said.

“It is time for Ohio to join these states and have a competitive and free media market,” Williams concluded.

A pair of senators have joined Williams to cosponsor the bill, which had not been scheduled a second hearing at the time of publication.