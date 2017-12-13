Antique market continues to grow in Ohio

Antique market continues to grow in Ohio

Don Scott has loved the antiques since he found arrowheads when he was 8 years old.

He still has that passion as the owner of Scotts Antique Markets, which takes place this weekend at the Ohio Expo Center.

“We say its the best place to Christmas shop,” Scott said.

The show runs once a month from November through March, featuring about 800 exhibitors from all parts of the world.

Scott said the antique market never gets small as new items get added every decade. Scott said antiques were made with higher quality materials and have more valuable than contemporary items. It’s also the highest form of recyling, he added.

“You can decorate and enjoy them. You can break them and glue them back to back together. They have more character,” Scott said. “I like utilitatarian items the best.”

Scott grew up on a 68-acre produce farm near Lafayette, Ind. It’s where he found those arrowheads. He received an arrowhead collection from his grandmother and he remembers visting her Victorian era house with its stain glass windows, further inspiring his embrace of antiques.

Scott became a pilot flying to different parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia. He collected antiques during his travels and eventaully became an antique dealer.

That eventually lead him to start his own antique show in Atlanta, which eventually grew over the past three decades into the world’s largest indoor antique market, Scott said.

He then started the antique show in Columbus about 28 years and two years ago with one in Washington Courthouse on the Fayette County fairgrounds.

Scott said older shows have ceased to exist because of new real estate developments. It makes the fairgrounds an ideal location for his business.

“We expect our shows to go on,” he said.

While social media has helped communicate the times and lodgings accomodations of the show, Scott said his antique show has become a resource for online sellers. He said selling antiques is easier in person because it doesn’t require shipping and that buyers can hold the actual item versus online.

“You can buy fast and you can sell fast,” he said.

Scotts Antique Markets will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.