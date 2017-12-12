Local companies honored for being military-friendly

Several Central Ohio companies were recognized as military-friendly employers this year.

Worthington Industries, Safelite AutoGlass and American Electric Power received the 2018 Military Friendly Employer designation by Victory Media, a publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, which will feature the companies in its December issue.

“Companies that have earned this designation have exceptionally strong hiring programs and meaningful jobs for transitioning service members, veterans and spouses,” stated Daniel Nichols, chief product officer at Victory Media and Navy reserve veteran. “Our Military Friendly Employers have moved beyond answering ‘why hire military?’ They are truly aligning their jobs and recruiting efforts with Military Friendly Schools to translate military competencies into civilian careers.”

American Electric Power received a bronze designation in its category, while the other companies received only a designation this year. This is the third year for Worthington Industries to receive the honor.

“At Worthington, we value our military members and veterans’ service and what they bring to our company,” stated Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John McConnell. “Our more than 400 veterans possess leadership qualities, integrity and discipline that help drive our business every day. We’re proud to be recognized for the third straight year and will continue to make hiring and supporting military talent an important part of our recruiting strategy.”

Safelite has also received the designation in prior years. Its senior vice president of people, leadership and development, Natalie Crede, said in a statement last year the company values not only what service men and women have been but what they have potential.

“Military veterans bring highly transferable skills, leadership qualities and are an excellent source for the integrity, commitment and service mindset we look for in our people. Frankly, we’re honored when a military veteran applies for a position with us,” she said.

The three Columbus-based companies were among the more than 200 organizations that participated in Victory Media’s survey, which was one component of the three sources evaluated for the designation.

The other two were publicly available data from federal agencies and personal opinion data from veteran employees.

Victory Media evaluated the information with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education and military recruitment community.

The survey score combined with organization’s ability to meet thresholds of employment of veterans and military employees determined the final score.