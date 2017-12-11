New Albany motivational speaker tells businesses to ‘smash the box’

Instead of thinking outside of the box, Chad Willett prefers to smash it.

The actor-turned-acting instructor-and-motivational speaker has spoken to more than 50 companies and organizations in the past year, including those in San Francisco, Boston and throughout central Ohio.

“What I present to companies all comes from my acting background,” Willett said. “I’ve adapted all of the techniques for working America.”

The New Albany resident said acting skills are universal.

He teaches his clients’ employees improvisational methods on how to listen, act and react, while being in the moment.

Willett wants to help big and small companies create environments where employees can improvise, generate ideas and get off script, which would be akin to cultures at Apple and Google, he said.

“You still have structure. You still have your Monday morning meetings at nine. You still have all the things in place you do but you also have an environment where your team can have those unplanned collaborations where they can bounce off ideas off of each other,” Willett said.

The Zanesville native graduated with a theater degree from the University of Kentucky.

He then went to Los Angeles to become a professional actor and for seven years worked in commercials, TV and film roles.

One of his notable roles included sharing a scene with Paul Walker in the 1999 film “She’s All That.”

Willett returned to Ohio to be closer to his family in Zanesville. He worked for companies such as an accounting and finance recruiter for Manpower and director of career services for Kaplan College.

When he started his acting studio Broadway2LA in 2008, Willett didn’t know it would lead him into a motivational speaking career.

Veronica Farris’ daughter participated in one of Willett’s acting courses about four years and became impressed with his tutorials.

“It really did wonders for her. For her presence, for her being able to be confident in front of a group, being able to speak articulately and being able to speak off the cuff to answer questions that might be asked of her,” said Farris, who worked for Cardinal Health at the time.

She said those skills are needed in the business world and knew an opportunity for him to get involved.

Cardinal Health employees were heavily active with the Healthcare Businesswomen Association’s Ohio chapter.

In 2013, the HBA launched a mentor program to help women become confident leaders. Willett spoke to an audience of about 40 women as part of the program’s inaugural event in Worthington.

“That was what prompted him to put a formalize program together,” Farris said. “It was very interactive and engaging, so we got out of our seats. He had us up and doing things.”

The acting instructor spent the next four and half years speaking to businesses and organizations such as Nationwide and Grange Insurance. In 2015, he published his teachings in a 110-page book “Smash the Box,” which gave readers an unorthodox experience with pages out of order, unnumbered and upside down — with no table of contents to help.

While some clients have responded positive to Willett’s presentations, he said they often struggle with executing his ideas.

“The employees are fired up whether it’s a small business, a big business. They love it. They love the idea of culture innovation, smashing the box, idea generating,” he said. “They’re all about it but the biggest problem is when I leave. It’s for them to put into practice.”

Willett is now working with some clients to create a creative plan that’s action-oriented.

“It’s just kind of my destiny of what I was meant to do,” he said. “When I left LA I never thought this is what I would end be doing.”

Willett still manages his acting studio, which recently partnered with the CATCO theater company to offer acting camps.

Willett also has an office at the Dublin Entrepreneurial Center, where he randomly visits other business owners to exchange ideas with them.

Those conversations helped sparked the inspiration for his second book “Rip Out the Rearview Mirror,” which will be released this month.

In addition, other projects Willett is working on are in-house working sessions with clients and live event based off his Smash the Box program.

The first show of the three-hour program is planned to take place at the Columbus Funny Bone in March.

“It’s the opportunity to influence the way people think through the motivational speaking. Just the idea of being able to energize someone and inspire someone get them to think different about an idea, a solution, a problem. It’s something I take very serious,” he said.

Willett added that he gets gratification from the idea of being able to make impact in people’s lives with his presentations regardless of audience size.

“If there’s one or two people that just really resonate with it and, you know, change the course of their lives for changed decisions or do things differently. It’s all worth it,” he said.