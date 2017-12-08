‘Hyper-local,’ new cuts of meat among restaurant trends forecast for 2018

Looking ahead to next year, diners can expect to see a continued effort from restaurants to provide more locally produced menu items, such as food from restaurant gardens and beer brewed onsite, according to a survey of chefs conducted for the National Restaurant Association.

According to the association’s annual “What’s Hot” survey of 700 members of the American Culinary Federation, menu trends that will be heating up in 2018 include doughnuts with non-traditional filling, ethnic-inspired kids’ dishes, farm/estate-branded items and heritage-breed meats.

Trends that are cooling down include artisan cheeses, heirloom fruits and vegetables and house-made charcuterie.

“Local, vegetable-forward, and ethnic-inspired menu items will reign supreme in the upcoming year. Guests are implementing these trends in their own lifestyles and want to see them reflected on restaurant menus. In response, chefs are creating more items in-house and turning to global flavors,” said Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of research at the National Restaurant Association.

Survey respondents were asked to rank menu items as either a “hot trend,” “yesterday’s news” or “perennial favorites.”

Topping the hot trends list for a second consecutive year was new cuts of meat, such as shoulder tender, Vegas strip steak or Merlot cut, followed by house-made condiments.

Consumers with a sweet tooth will be happy to learn that the fast-growing trend of doughnuts with nontraditional fillings will accelerate and include such new fillings as Earl Grey cream or liqueur.

“Chefs strive to strike the right balance between offering consumers what they want to eat now and guiding them toward new and exciting culinary frontiers,” said Stafford DeCambra, president of the American Culinary Federation. “ACF chefs dedicate countless hours to continuing education and professional development to stay at the forefront of culinary innovation, allowing them to respond to and redefine diners’ expectations in an ever-changing foodservice landscape.”

Street food-inspired dishes such as kabobs, dumplings and pupusas are also expected to increase in popularity.

Some of the top concept trends for restaurants for next year include chef-driven fast-casual concepts, food waste reduction, vegetable-centric cuisine and “simplicity/ back to basics.”

Other food trends include healthier kids’ menus, sustainable seafood, vegetable carb substitutes such as cauliflower rice and zucchini spaghetti and ethnic-inspired breakfast items such as coconut milk pancakes and chorizo scrambled eggs.

Meanwhile, sales at Ohio restaurants have slowed, but continue to grow, according to a survey released in September by the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Through the first half of 2017 sales growth was less than 1 percent.

“Restaurants in Ohio are generating sales growth, but there was a deceleration during the (second) quarter, especially in certain segments such as family dining. Quick-service restaurants are generating stronger growth with a smart combination of value offers and menu pricing,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Restaurant owners and general managers surveyed said they are using a variety of technologies to manage one of the industry major challenges: staffing and retention of workers. Nearly 75 percent of survey respondents said they are experiencing labor challenges.

“Attracting and retaining staff is the No. 1 challenge our members cite for their businesses,” said Barker. “Labor costs for survey respondents reached 30.5 percent in the second quarter, up from 29.8 percent in the first quarter and 29.7 percent in 2016, as restaurants are rapidly increasing pay, especially at the hourly level.”

The survey indicated that a majority of restaurants are using multiple technology solutions to reduce labors costs, such as online and mobile ordering; online scheduling; improved point of sale; and automated equipment in back of the house.

“Technology and innovation continue to provide solutions to a host of challenges we face in this industry,” aid Barker. “We learned earlier this year in a survey that 40 percent of our restaurants are using third-party delivery to help drive sales and win market share.”