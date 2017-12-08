Central Ohio Christmas tree farmers face shortage

Bruce Taylor said last-minute Christmas tree shoppers in central Ohio may be out of luck this season.

The owner of Taylor Christmas Tree Farm on Lane Avenue near The Ohio State University campus said there was a shortage of Christmas trees this year.

Taylor said they were down 30 percent from last year.

“We’ve had enough inventory to cover everything,” he said. “I don’t even recall there being a time where it’s been down like this in a long time.”

Taylor said tree farmers did not plant as many trees about 10 years ago because of the Great Recession and a tree grows about a foot each year.

He referenced climate change as another cause because the warmer weather did not succinctly killed off diseases harmful to tree.

“There’s several things playing a role here,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported that tree production had declined between 2002 and 2012.

The shortage was more apparent in states such as Florida, Arizona and Illinois. Customers are also likely to pay more than 10 percent for a 5-foot to 7-foot tree.

Taylor has been selling Christmas tree at his year-round convenience store for 10 years. Taylor also has a truck rental service. He used to sell Christmas trees when he had a landscaping service about 25 years ago. When he bought the store, he thought it would be a natural location to sell Christmas trees again.

He grows the trees ranging from table top to 14 feet tall at his farm. He waits until the last minute to harvest them, which is usually a few days before Thanksgiving.

“We’re not a huge set-up but we have a good following,” he said.

The shortage has limited the supply of popular tree species such as Fraser firs that Taylor sells. He said they did not grow as many smaller trees this year and have had to cut down taller trees to meet customer demand.

Taylor said they had some excess this year because their customer base has grown. Despite the shortage, he said sales have been great.

“People just keep coming back,” Taylor said.

Ohio is the ninth-biggest producer of Christmas trees in the country, harvesting about 270,000 trees annually, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Ohio has approximately 600 Christmas tree farms, the sixth-most in the nation. Oregon produces the most trees (6.8 million) and has the most tree operations (1,320), followed by North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Ohio ranks eighth among states for the number of tree operations.

Last year 27.4 million Christmas trees were sold at an average price of $74.70, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

That was the most trees sold since 2013 when 33 million were sold.

About 77 percent of real Christmas trees sold last year were pre-cut and 23 percent are choose-and-cut where the buyer cuts down his own tree.

Last year 29 percent of trees were purchased at chain stores such as Walmart and Home Depot while 23 percent were purchased at farms and 20 percent at retail lots.