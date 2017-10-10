Rogue Fitness heralding a second Industrial Revolution

Rogue Fitness heralding a second Industrial Revolution

There’s a Rogue way and the way all of the other CrossFit and gym equipment companies do business.

Rogue, itself a product of Ohio, believes in the Made In The U.S.A. brand and recognizes American expertise.

“As history shows us, productive American factories not only produce better quality products, they also provide their workers with a sense of pride and a fair wage,” according to the company’s website. “Those employees, in turn, have the ability to purchase more goods within that same ecosystem, bringing orders back into the factories and sustaining the cycle.

“Stronger businesses. Better products. Happier workforce.”

It’s no coincidence that the upstart brand employs the phrase “Industrial Revolution 2.0.”

It’s a movement in which the company is an active participant.

Illustrative of the point, Rogue’s relatively new 600,000-sq.-ft. campus, which houses the manufacturing, retail and corporate activities of the company, inhabits the grounds of the former manufacturing giant and regional employer Timken Co. southwest of the intersection of Cleveland and Fifth avenues.

The company says the second Industrial Revolution is not some grand, abstract concept.

“It’s an understanding of the power of a self-sustaining community, and the risks of breaking any one link in the chain,” the website detailed. “Without a factory, workers wind up unemployed or in service industry jobs for minimum wage. With less money to spend, they are more likely to purchase cheap, imported goods from large retail box stores.

“This leads to more orders going overseas, local businesses suffering, and fewer jobs. It’s a common reverse cycle with dire consequences.”

The company’s boom is partly based on its founding principles:

“We work until it’s done;

“Everyone puts their boots on the same way; and

“High speed — low drag.”

As recently as this summer the USA Weightlifting Board of Directors approved Rogue Fitness equipment for use in national USA Weightlifting events, the online publication FloElite reported.

“The organization has developed an outstanding and progressive relationship with Rogue Fitness over the last few months,” USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews said in the publication. “The bold step taken to advance them to the most important area of our events speaks about the quality of the provision they make to Olympic Weightlifting.”