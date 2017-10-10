OSU grad designs app to enhance zoo experience

OSU grad designs app to enhance zoo experience

Printed zoo maps could become extinct if an Ohio State graduate’s mobile application finds commercial success.

Hari Kunduru, a recent graduate from The Ohio State University, developed the app Zoptiks, which focuses on biodiversity education for visits to the zoos and aquariums throughout the country.

“I’m trying to teach biodiversity in a modern manner,” he said.

Kunduru has a beta version out and plans to launch the app on Android and iOS systems on Oct. 13.

The app’s features include basic information and a live interactive map of a zoo, an encyclopedia with facts about more than 500 species, augmented reality and a photo gallery.

Kunduru has reached out to more than 50 zoos with about half of them expressing interest in the application.

He’s also received some market advice from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, according to a zoo spokeswoman.

“We align our goals with the zoo,” Kunduru said.

Zoptiks was founded in June and has a team of about 20 people, Kunduru said. The startup is based at co-working space Serendipity Labs in downtown Columbus. He hopes to establish corporate partnerships, particularly his alma mater, and create 10 more positions.

“Silicon Valley is old news,” Kunduru said. “Columbus is going to be the next center, especially in biotech.”

He graduated last year with a degree in biology but worked at an information technology company after college.

It gave him the tools and inspiration to develop the app because there were not many animal-focused apps on the market, he said.

Kunduru immigrated from India with his parents when he was about a year old. He was raised in North Carolina before he attended Ohio State.

Kunduru says he plans to reach out to venture capitalists. He started a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds in a short period of time. His funding goal is $50,000.

“I believe Zoptiks will be a big company,” he said.