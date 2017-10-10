Ohio program to help avoid foreclosure is expanded

Ohio program to help avoid foreclosure is expanded

A fund initiative by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency has expanded its programs to assist homeowners with certain types of disabilities to decrease the number of foreclosed homes in Ohio.

Save the Dream Ohio, a Hardest Hit Fund, now assists others besides homeowners who end up unemployed.

Some homeowners may be eligible for up to $35,000 in assistance to pay delinquent property taxes, reinstate mortgages and make monthly mortgage payments.

The expanded program launched Sept. 26 — just one year after the agency reopened the Save the Dream Ohio program to accept more applications from homeowners experiencing hardships by allocating an additional $25 million to help Ohio homeowners avoid foreclosure.

The foreclosure rate in Ohio is .09 percent, while the national average is just below that, at .06 percent, according to RealtyTrac.

The real estate services firm’s findings also show in August the number of properties that received a foreclosure filing in Franklin County was 4 percent higher than the previous month, but 23 percent lower than the same time last year.

In Franklin County alone, the foreclosure rate is 1 of every 1,236 homes, which is better than surrounding areas, including Reynoldsburg (1 in every 970), Groveport (1 in every 932), and Canal Winchester (1 in every 841).

According to Save the Dream Ohio’s foreclosure prevention effort, there are several tips for understanding the foreclosure process.

“In Ohio, your mortgage lender must go through the court system in order to foreclose on your home,” the program wrote. “As a homeowner, this means you have the right to contest a foreclosure complaint filed against you.”

The program then listed what homeowners should expect throughout the process:

Day 1 is considered a first missed mortgage payment.

On day 16 the mortgage lender adds late fees to the mortgage bill, and between days 45 and 60, the lender will send a “breach” letter.

On the 90th day, after missing three payments, the lender will file a foreclosure complaint at the local County Court of Common Pleas, and the homeowner will received a copy of the complaint and a summons. At that point, the program suggests hiring an attorney.

Next, at day 118, an answer to the summons is due. If homeowners file an answer to the summons, they may be granted additional time to work on a resolution with the mortgage lender.

However, if no answer is filed, the lender will then file a motion for summary judgment and once granted, the lender will contact the homeowner’s local Sheriff’s Office to schedule a sale.

On the day of the sheriff’s sale, the home is placed up for auction; however, the residents are not required to leave the property at that time.

After the sale, the sheriff has 60 days to inform the court of the sale, which it must then confirm within 30 days.

If the sale is confirmed, the homeowner will then received an executive of writ, saying the homeowner must leave the home.

Over the past year, the program has disbursed $10.3 million to help homeowners, and since the beginning of the program in 2008, they have helped over 25,000 homeowners receive $434 million in assistance.