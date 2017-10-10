DSW expands domestically, internationally

After beginning its expansion into the Middle East, DSW Inc. continues its domestic growth efforts with a new warehouse in North Carolina.

The Columbus footwear retailer celebrated the grand opening of its 513th location in Fayetteville on Wednesday.

DSW has warehouses across 43 states and serves customers at more than 1,000 locations including 351 leased locations in North America.

“As DSW’s footprint continues to grow, we’re committed to delivering great merchandise and engaging experiences that inspire our customers every day,” said Michele Love, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In September, the store opened its first warehouse in Saudi Arabia, offering designer brands such as Nike, Adidas, Aldo, Birkenstock, Toms and Franco Sarto.

“This new store design delivers the same capacity on half the space of our North American locations, giving our Saudi guests the same experience they would expect to receive in the USA, while positioning the warehouse as a potential fulfillment center for future digital initiatives,” stated Simon Nankervis, chief commercial officer for DSW Inc.

The Saudi Arabia store was DSW’s second location outside of North America. It opened a store in Oman in June in partnership with the Dubai-based Apparel Group.

DSW announced plans to build about 40 locations over five years in the region.