Yes, there’s an American Cornhole Association and it’s trying to combat budget models

An organization has taken action to protect a sport commonly played at tailgates in the Midwest.

The American Cornhole Association announced last week it will start selling its own line of cornhole boards and bag sets for enthusiasts.

“Many of the budget cornhole boards sold online today are not regulation boards, and are built with inferior material, and are a rip-off to consumers,” said ACA President Trent Henkaline, in a statement. “Sub-standard boards, often end up costing many times more what a quality, standard board does once you factor in that they need to be replaced much more often. Given the fact our association is the first and largest governing body for the sport of Cornhole, we felt it was time to level the playing field for fans.”

The Minster-based association, which started 15 years ago, represents more than 30,000 members.

Quality boards have “polyurethane lacquer” on their tops to prevent any images from fading and provides the right slickness for the bags to slide across, according to an association press release. They also have 1/2-inch tops.

Also, budget cornhole bags are filled with sand instead of corn or plastic resin and are made with a cheap material instead of duck cloth, which hampers the bag’s slide and fall apart quicker.

Henkaline said some companies have cut corners because the polyurethane lacquer takes time to dry.

“It saves them time and costs,” he said.

In Plain City, Woodgamz is among the number of cornhole set manufacturers.

Michael Mancini started the business about 15 years ago with some friends after playing the game.

After finding prices for cornhole sets too high, Mancini, who has a background in information technology, developed the site to sell boards and bags.

Mancini said he doesn’t apply the polyurethane lacquer except for custom sets.

He says the sport has declined as a recreation activity, though individual tournaments at a variety of venues have increased.

Henkaline said they have received several complaints from people who bought cornhole boards that do not last an entire season.

He declined to identify companies that sell and produce budget cornhole sets. But he said there were several individual and “mom-and-pop” boards that produce quality sets.

Due to a small staff, the association is not able to certify that every set is being produced at quality standards, Henkaline said.

“We didn’t want to back companies we didn’t know,” he said.

The popularity of cornhole is said to have started near Cincinnati, Henkaline said. And the sport has spread south to the Carolinas and West Coast states such as California.

“It’s starting to grow with the masses,” he said.

Additionally, the association’s website receives a million unique visitors each year, Henkaline added.