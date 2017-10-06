Heartland Bank Clintonville branch opens for business

The parent company of Heartland Bank opened its newest branch office in Clintonville on Tuesday.

The bank at 4476 N. High St. is Heartland BancCorp’s 14th location in central Ohio and features a new branch-style design, a drive-through lane, drive-up ATM machine and night depository.

“The Clintonville area now has a community bank that will be involved in the community, support local businesses and partner with the neighborhood. There is no substitute for going local, and we’re ready to get and stay involved with Clintonville as we have with our other community partnerships,” said G. Scott McComb, Chairman, president and chief executive officer.

As of June 30, Heartland Bank was the 10th largest bank in the Columbus area with more than 1 percent of the deposit market share at nearly $7.2 million, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

But the Gahanna-based company claims it recently exceeded $880 million in total assets.

In July, Heartland reported a profit of $2.2 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the second quarter compared with $1.8 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the first quarter and $2 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter in 2016.

The company also announced its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of more than 43-cents per share. The dividend will be payable Oct. 10 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 25.

“Our operating performance and loan and deposit growth during the second quarter is a direct result of expanding our banking team, investing in branch expansion, and the continual drive to deliver value,” McComb stated. “We made strategic investments in our personnel, added fixed costs to expand our branch network into new markets, and continue to seek diversification into new business verticals. We made these additional investments in our future, while returning double digit growth in quarterly earnings, total revenues, assets, loans and deposits from a year ago.”