Legislation would make penalties more strict for school bullying

The physical and mental well being of Ohio public school students is at the heart of a pair of Democrat bills — one that creates an aggravated bullying offense and a second that implements school policy to address the offense.

Cleveland Sen. Sandra Williams is on the record about the seriousness of bullying.

“Concerned parents have responded to the bullying epidemic by asking schools and lawmakers to enact legislation for bullying deterrence and this is a response to their concerns,” Williams said upon introduction of the bill in the Ohio Senate.

Several constituent families contacted the lawmaker about the issue of their school-aged children having become the targets of near constant bullying.

She said they discussed the effects the activity was having on their children’s self esteem, senses of security and their educations.

Williams met with local school officials only to learn that administrators and teachers were limited in what they could do because of state law, a press release detailed.

The lawmaker said it was the school’s inaction that spurred her to join with fellow Sen. Edna Brown of Toledo and develop Senate bills 196 and 197.

SB 196 would create an aggravated bullying charge for juveniles.

Under the bill, a student of a public primary or secondary school is guilty of aggravated bullying if the student does either of the following:

(1) Knowingly causes serious emotional harm to another person who is a student of that school.

(2) Knowingly causes another student of a public primary or secondary school to believe that the offender will cause serious emotional harm to the other student or serious physical harm to the other student, the other student’s property, the other student’s unborn, or a member of the other student’s immediate family.

Ohio Legislative Service Commission analysis noted that in addition to any other basis for the other student’s belief that the offender will cause serious emotional harm to the other student or serious physical harm to the person or property of the other student, the other student’s unborn, or a member of the other student’s immediate family, the other student’s belief may be based on words or conduct of the offender that are directed at or identify a corporation, association, or other organization that employs the other student or to which the other student belongs.

A third-degree misdemeanor, aggravated bullying would be punishable by a jail term of up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

SB 197 would require a tiered disciplinary procedure for harassment, intimidation or bullying in school.

“In the wake of much adversity, our students need to know that they are being responsibly protected,” Williams said. “The consequences of bullying behavior are traumatic and damaging to Ohio’s children and parents.

“Without intervention students who bully others are incentivized, without consequence, to continue their aggressive behavior as they advance through school and move into adulthood.”

Williams consulted veteran child and adult psychoanalyst Victoria Todd on the issue.

“As a psychoanalyst, who has been working with children for 30 years, I am well aware of the long-term effects bullying has on victims, bystanders and bullies themselves,” Todd said. “A bully is six times more likely to be incarcerated by the age of 24 than his (or) her peers and five times more likely to have a serious criminal record.

“Victims suffer from anxiety, depression, loneliness, eating and sleeping disturbance, substance abuse, health complaints, decreased academic achievement and suicidal thoughts and impulses.”

Todd was complimentary of Williams’ efforts and said she backed both bills.

SB 197 has been referred to the Education Committee, while SB 196 was referred to the Judiciary Committee with a first hearing scheduled to have taken place by the time of publication.

Neither bill has generated cosponsor support among fellow senators.