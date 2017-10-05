Co-working spaces on the rise in central Ohio

Bob Rafferty remembers when he became the new owner of a co-working space in the Short North in 2014.

At the time, he was a member of the Workshop, which opened in 2010. When its owner decided to shut down the business, Rafferty and another fellow co-working member acquired the business and rebranded it as The Perch.

“The reason we opened the Perch was because there was a need in the Short North for co-working spaces,” he said.

Since 2014, the Perch has relocated to its 2,500-square-foot location at 45 E. Lincoln St. and has 30 full-time members.

They have regular day-to-day interactions as they share The Perch’s amenities yet work for different companies.

Members include freelancers such as writers and designers and those in development, marketing and other niche fields, Rafferty said. “It’s a diverse group of people.”

Rafferty has noted the expansion of co-working spaces in central Ohio from the “handful” when he opened the Perch.

“We’ve seen an explosion in the last two to three years,” Rafferty said.

Over the past decade, new co-working spaces have included The Salt Mines that opened in Clintonville in 2012; Industrious Columbus in the Short North in 2015 and Club Level CoWorking in downtown Columbus.

The co-working space concept has also been making headway into the suburban markets. Matt Davis started a co-working space called COhatch in Worthington last year.

“We saw the need for suburban co-working spaces,” he said.

While Davis declined to say how many COhatch members there were, he said his co-working space is more community-oriented.

“It’s not just an office,” he said.

Davis will open his second COhatch location at the former Kilbourne library on Oct. 12.

The 7,000-square-foot location will have a makerspace set to open later this year.

Davis is also working with the city of Delaware to open a co-working space at one of its building. He has a goal to open 12 to 15 COhatch locations in central Ohio.

Chains in the co-working space industry could become more common in the future. Indianapolis developer Envoy plans to bring its Elevate Office concept to Westerville and Hilliard at least by next year.

Both buildings would be at least 36,000 square feet and provide 150 office suites, four conference rooms and co-working spaces.

Scott Baldwin, principal and owner of Elevate Office, said the concept would cater more to those who have grown out of their uses of the traditional co-working space. He would like to have at least three Elevate Offices in central Ohio and expand the concept to Cincinnati and Cleveland.

“Our team has worked to ensure the Elevate Office concept creates an instant ecosystem in the communities in which we are located,” said Baldwin. “Our members enjoy highly-collaborative environments, professional workspaces to do business, and all-inclusive amenities without any of the hassle of expensive overhead costs.”

For Rafferty, the owner of The Perch, said he expects to see more co-working spaces to open in the coming years. And he hopes to grow with it.

“In terms of the market growing we hope to grow and expand our service to meet the needs of the market,” he said.