Central Ohio firms to celebrate manufacturing day on Friday

Central Ohio companies will participate in a national celebration of manufacturing on Friday.

The first Friday of October was proclaimed National Manufacturing Day in 2012.

“Thousands of events will be held across the United States to celebrate the companies and people that make things. Ohio is one of the leaders in celebrating manufacturing as an innovation strategy,” stated Kenny McDonald, president and chief economic officer of the Columbus 2020.

“Manufacturing is a cornerstone of the Columbus Region’s economic growth strategy, and we strongly believe it is the player that makes everyone else better,” he said. “An area that is good at manufacturing is one that has a skilled workforce, competitive operating costs, and a location that can receive and distribute materials and finished products at today’s breakneck pace. Strong manufacturing centers are also on the front lines of change in the global economy.”

The Columbus region has 1,700 manufacturers that employ about 85,000 people and contribute $11.9 billion in annual economic input, according to data provided by Columbus 2020.

As part of National Manufacturing Day, Advance Sign Group will provide Tolles Career & Technical Center students a tour of its facilitiy on Walcutt Drive in Columbus.

The Ohio State University Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence will have speakers and a tour of its Kinnear Road facility, which will include 3D printing, injection molding and a peek at its new student innovation space.

In Delaware, Federal Health will have facility tours and answer questions about sign manufacturing at 1020 Pittsburgh Drive.

For more information go to www.mfgday.com/events.