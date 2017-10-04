The orange and brown of fall means more green for Hocking Hills businesses

Restaurants, cabins and other businesses in the Hocking Hills area can expect another busy October this year.

Beth Kelly said business has been steady during the month over the last decade since she became the owner of the Cabins in Hocking in 2007. In fact, all 40 of her cabins have been completely booked for the weekends.

“People love the fall foliage,” Kelly said.

About a million people visit Hocking Hills in October alone, including day travelers, campers and lodgers, said Karen Raymore, the executive director of the Hocking Hills Tourism Association.

“We had a lovely summer with precipitation and temperature,” she said.

With the right amount of rain and heat during this past summer, the trees were not as stressed, Raymore said.

That means visitors can expect to see some special rich colors this year.

Raymore encourages people who have flexible schedules to visit the area during the middle of the week when “we’re every bit as beautiful as the weekend but less crowded.”

Visitors can also get good rates if they spend the night during a weekday, she added.

Although the lodging industry in Hocking County has increased by more than 200 percent over the last five years, there would not be enough lodges for all of Hocking Hills visitors this month, Raymore said. “Day trippers are important to our tourism industry.”

Lynn Horn, who’s owned the Old Man’s Cave General Store for 14 years, said about 4,000 to 5,000 visitors walk through the store during the weekends. The store sells about 40 flavors of ice cream and has a light deli menu.

“Ice cream is a good seller in the fall,” she said.

What makes the area attractive is its close proximity to areas like Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus and free admission at the state park. Visitors enjoy the area leave’s different colors, the serenity of the hills and the Hocking Hills State Park’s free admission, she said.

“We’re just as beautiful as Tennessee,” Horn said.

Business has also increased in November and December over the last few years, she added.

Hocking Hills offers several of the same attractions as in the summer and spring such as hiking, canoeing and zip-line tours.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources opened the Hemlock Bridge Trail at the Hocking Hills State Park earlier this year.

The new trail passes Whispering Cave and connects with the gorge trail to Old Man’s Cave and Cedar Falls.

The trail head and a map are found at the large wood kiosk at the entrance of the former dining lodge parking lot, 20160 state Route 664, in Logan.

Hikers may enjoy participating in “Grandma Gatewood’s Fall Color Hike” event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

A naturalist at the Old Man’s Cave Visitor Center will take hikers on a strenuous hike that spans roughly six miles — hills included — of the Grandma Gatewood Trail.

In addition, campers can celebrate Halloween on Oct. 27-29. The Haunted Hocking team will search for the “unexplained” at Ash Cave.

Other activities registered campers can enjoy include decorating pumpkins, hay rides, a site decoration contest, a family-friendly spooky-themed movie and trick-or-treating at the Old Man’s Cave campground.