Opus Group to construct industrial building in south Columbus

The Opus Group announced last week a contract with the Meritex Company to construct an industrial building on the south side of Columbus near Rickenbacker International Airport.

Construction of a 250,050-square-foot building, located on the southwest corner of Alum Creek and Spiegel drives, is scheduled to start this year with a May 2018 completion, said Stefanie Kula, a spokeswoman for The Opus Group.

Minnesota-based Meritexs is a commercial real estate company that has more than 1.6 million square feet in the Columbus market. It purchased the 16.16-acre land in 2010, according to the Franklin County Audtior’s website.

“We’ve owned the 16-acre property for a number of years and decided that the recent market activity made it a strategic time to develop,” said Dan Williams, chief investment officer of Meritex, in a statement. “We’re excited to strengthen our engagement in the Columbus market and look forward to meeting the demand we’re seeing through this building.”

The industrial building will feature a 32-foot clear height and truck ports at the back of the building.

Designed with flexibility at the forefront, the building can accomodate up to four tenants, who would require at least 50,000 square feet of space. The location is north of the Rickenbacker International Airport.

Opus Design Build LLC will be the design-builder for the project and Opus AE Group LLC will be the architect and structural engineer of record.

Opus Development Company LLC will provide development support services. Rick Trott and Kevin McGrath with CBRE Inc. will market the project on behalf of Meritex.

“This project is a great complement to Meritex’s footprint in the Columbus area and we look forward to supporting their vision for the property,” said Douglas J. Swain, vice president and general manager of Opus Development Company LLC. “We are excited to work with Meritex to continue our engagement in the Columbus marketplace.”