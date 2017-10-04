Legislation would ban sexual conversion therapy of gay minors

A bill introduced in April that would ban statewide the practice of conversion therapy of gay minors finally got a first hearing before Ohio lawmakers seated on a Senate committee.

Rather than imposing the ban for the ban’s sake, Senate Bill 126 sponsor Democrat Sen. Charleta Tavares of Columbus said the intent of the bill is to discourage a perception that being gay is a psychological disorder some 30 years after the condition was removed from the American Psychiatric Association’s classification of mental disorders.

“Sexual orientation is not a disorder,” Tavares told members of the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee last week. “The perception as such can lead to increased depression and greater suicide risks.”

Including transgendered youths in her argument, the senator said these kids are neither diseased nor “psychologically underdeveloped” and should not be subject to conversion treatments, reinforcing an outmoded perception.

Tavares recounted a Cincinnati transgendered teen’s suicide in late 2014.

The senator said the teen’s parents forced their child to undergo conversion therapy, which subsequently prompted the teen’s suicide.

SB 126 would prohibit specified health care professionals and those applying for the authority to practice a specified profession from engaging in conversion therapy when providing mental health treatment to a minor.

The bill defines conversion therapy as the practice of seeking to change an individual’s sexual orientation, including efforts to change behaviors, gender identity, gender expressions or to reduce or eliminate sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward a person of the same gender.

Health care professions subject to the prohibition include physicians, clinical nurse specialists, psychologists, licensed professional clinical counselors, licensed professional counselors, independent social workers, social workers, social work assistants, independent marriage and family therapists and marriage and family therapists.

“This will not prohibit counseling that provides acceptance, support and understanding of a person or facilitates a person’s coping, social support and identity exploration and development, including sexual orientation-neutral interventions to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices provided that these do not also seek to change sexual orientation” Tavares noted.

SB 126 would impose disciplinary sanctions against any health care professional who acts counter to the bill’s intent.

“A professional regulatory board that regulates a profession subject to the bill’s prohibition must suspend, revoke, or refuse to issue or renew the certification, license, or registration of a health care professional or applicant who violates the bill’s prohibition,” Ohio Legislate Service Commission analyst Lisa Musielewicz wrote in consideration of the bill.

Subject boards include the State Medical Board, Board of Nursing, State Board of Psychology, and Counselor, Social Worker and Marriage and Family Therapist Board.

“Undergoing conversion therapy can be detrimental to a person’s mental well-being,” Tavares said. “And unlike adults, minors are unable to end their ‘treatment’ under their own volition.

“They are essentially forced to endure a very traumatic process that can have lifelong repercussions.”

SB 126, which has cosponsorship support from five fellow senators, had not been scheduled for subsequent hearing at time of publication.