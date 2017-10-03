Walmart, Big Lots kickoff campaigns for Children’s Hospital

Central Ohio residents can support Nationwide Children’s Hospitals with two campaigns that kicked off last week.

Big Lots is relaunching of its Give Big for Kids national point-of-sale fundraising campaign to benefit the local hospital and its efforts to provide care to children in all 50 states and more than 52 countries.

The day before, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises funds and awareness for Nationwide Children’s as one of its 170 member hospitals, kicked off its 30th annual fund-raising campaign in partnership with Wal-mart Stores Inc.

Donations will be accepted Big Lots stores, and all Ohio Walmart and Sam’s Club stores through Oct. 29.

“We are very fortunate to have generous customers,” said David Campisi, president and chief executive officer of Big Lots. “Together we’re helping kids everywhere by supporting Nationwide Children’s, and that really shows through this campaign.”

Also, Walmart and Sam’s Club employees will also lead local fund-raising activities like contests, auctions, potluck and family events, according to a company press release.

The Walmart Foundation, and Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, customers and members in the U.S. and Canada have donated more than $930 million dollars since 1987, including more than $60 million in 2016.

“The overwhelming support and passion Walmart and Sam’s Club have for our cause ensures that kids in our community get excellent care from recognized pediatric experts here locally,” said Cathy Steele, area director of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, in a statement.

Funds raised through Wal-Mart Stores help each of the 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat one in 10 children across North America. Hospitals utilize the funds based on what they need most such as providing equipment and research, supporting therapy programs and providing charitable care.

“Each of our stores takes supporting the communities they serve very seriously. However, they all become very passionate when it comes to the CMN campaign and the opportunity to help sick and injured children and their families,” stated Jason Leisenring, Walmart regional general manager for eastern Ohio and much of Pennsylvania.

Donated funds from Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will help treatment for children such as Alyssa Smith, 12. She learn coping techniques with mental illness from counseling through Cincinnatti Children’s along with daily medication and a healthy diet.

“Everyone has issues,” she says. “At least I know what mine are.”

On the subject of mental illness, Big Lots, with its foundation, announced in late August a $50 million gift to Nationwide Children’s in Columbus to construct the largest behavioral health treatment and research center.

The 386,000-square-foot Big Lots Behavioral Pavillion is expected to open in 2020 to care for children and teens with mental illness and behavioral health challenges. It will also house behavioral health researchers.

The company said this type of commitment represents the single largest corporate financial gift to support pediatric behavioral health.

Nationwide Children’s provides care for than 1.4 million patient visits each year.