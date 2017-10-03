House resolution calls out anti-Israel movement on Ohio college campuses

Marietta lawmaker Rep. Andrew Thompson says it would be an injustice for taxpayers ever to have to foot the bill for the legal defense of a defamation or hate-speech lawsuit resulting from an international anti-Israel movement counter to state policy.

“At this critical time, in the face of the virulent movement to promote anti-Israel boycotts both in this country and around the globe, we strongly condemn the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement as incompatible with the values of our state and our country,” the Republican told fellow lawmakers seated on the House Government Accountability and Oversight Committee. “Likewise, we reaffirm our support for Israel as a vital U.S. ally, an important economic partner and a champion of freedom.”

As a remedy, he and fellow sponsor Rep. Dave Greenspan, R-Westlake, have proposed House Concurrent Resolution 10 which calls for condemnation of the BDS campaign and increasing incidents of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The Tennessee General Assembly last year passed a similar resolution and another nine states have since adopted the resolution. Thompson said 37 states are in the process of considering similar resolutions.

“In the context of HCR 10 the General Assembly stands for Israel’s right to exist; for its right to self- determination and safety within its borders and in its ancestral home; its right to legitimate acts of self-defense; and more,” the lawmaker continued. “We also stand against the growing scourge of anti-Semitism on our college campuses, including the malicious program known as BDS, a worldwide movement that conducts economic warfare against the State of Israel in an attempt to delegitimize the Jewish state and end its existence.”

Thompson cited data collected by the AMCHA Initiative, which tracked so far this year 417 incidents of targeting jewish college students and staff, anti-Semitic expression and/or BDS activity on campuses across the nation. According to the organization’s website, there were 469 incidents in 2015 and 636 incidents reported last year.

Earlier this year, when the Undergraduate Student Government at The Ohio State University considered adoption of an Israel divestment ballot initiative, the campus newspaper, The Lantern, published a pro-initiative article that included language Thompson could only characterize as “demonizing” and “deligitimizing” to Israel.

The initiative subsequently was defeated for a third time, according to published reports.

“HCR 10 contains a Freedom-of-Speech provision urging university administrators to discipline all faculty, staff, students and administrators who violate anyone’s First Amendment right to free speech,” the lawmaker said. “It is time for universities in Ohio to fix the problem before BDS and the resultant anti-Semitism on campus become more of an embarrassment, and a potentially very expensive embarrassment for the State of Ohio.”

The resolution identifies BDS as an anti-Israel, anti-Zionist and, by extension, an anti-Jewish campaign calling for:

Boycotting Israeli products, academics and culture;

Pressuring companies to stop doing business with and divest economically from Israel; and

Sanctioning Israel for employing self-defense measures.

HCR 10, which has cosponsorship support of 25 fellow House members, was not scheduled for subsequent hearing as of publication.