Logistics company, Campbell develop partnership

The Westerville-based division of a global mail and logistics company celebrated a new distribution center in Texas and rebranded one of its companies last week.

DHL Supply Chain, with an office on Polaris Parkway, continued to grow its partnership with the Campbell Soup Co. with the nearly 578,000-square-foot center, which will serve as the hub for the company’s distribution in the south. It can house nearly 43,000 pallets of product including soups, sauces, beverages, snacks and meals.

“We’re thrilled to bring 120 jobs to the Fort Worth area,” said Franklin Littleton, president of DHL Supply Chain’s Consumer Sector.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Campbell’s since 2013, and see this as the next step on our collaborative journey to improve the company’s supply chain bandwidth and deliver an even better customer experience for a household name in food.”

In addition to storing and distributing Campbell products, the company can assemble customer-requested deliverables such as mixed packs, bundle packs, cartons and displays at the center.

“The most effective and efficient way to meet dynamic customer and consumer needs today and in the future is to leverage the expertise of a partner like DHL,” stated Bob Furbee, senior vice president, global supply chain for Campbell.

Campbell announced that they plan to test e-commerce at their Rancho Cucamonga, Cali., facility, which was the company’s first partnership with DHL Supply Chain.

Aside from the center, DHL Supply Chain transition the name of its freight brokerage company, Exel Freight Connect, to DHL Transport Brokerage, as part of a multi-year effort to rebrand the North American supply chain business of Germany-based Deutsche Post DHL Group.

DHL Transport Brokerage manages $1 billion in freight annually and services the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Operations under the new DHL Transport Brokerage will not be impacted other than a name change. “DHL Transport Brokerage is still the same company with the same people — now with a name that allows us to align our brokerage business under our global transportation services umbrella, and to operate as a consistent brand,” said Jim Monkmeyer, president of Transportation of DHL Supply Chain.

The DHL Supply Chain was originally part of the U.K.-based company Exel, which established its American headquarters in Westerville in 1992, according to the company’s website.

The Deutsche Post DHL Group acquired them in 2005 by the and rebranded the company as DHL Supply Chain last year.

The Deutsche Post DHL Group is also major postal service provider in Europe. It employs about 510,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.