Licensure bill tied to Dodd-Frank regulations hurries through hearings

Lawmakers are working expediently to meet a deadline associated with the federal Dodd-Frank Law, which seeks to reform Wall Street practices and codify consumer protection.

Committee members in the Ohio Senate last week heard testimony in support of House Bill 213 — a measure to establish licensing requirements for Appraisal management companies, bringing the state in federal compliance and joining the 42 states that already have passed similar legislation.

“Appraisal management companies play an important role in the mortgage lending process,” Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Marianne Collins told senators seated on the Government Oversight and Reform Committee. “Dodd-Frank Appraisal Independence Rules require lenders to maintain real estate appraisal programs that independently engage appraisers.

“Appraisal management companies provide that firewall.”

She said they also provide appraisal review and quality control functions, ensuring that an appraisal meets applicable federal, state and agency guidelines.

“They ensure that the appraisal is conducted in a timely manner,” Collins noted. “They also conduct appraiser background checks.”

Sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Dever, a Cincinnati Republican, HB 213 would prohibit a person from performing appraisal management services, or otherwise engaging in business as an appraisal management company, without an appraisal management company license.

The bill would authorize and establish procedures and criteria relating to an appraisal management company license.

Collins further stated the importance of appraisal management companies, noting that smaller lenders that engage in loan production only often rely on these companies because they typically lack the staff to provide an appraiser selection process independent of the production area.

“Failure to enact legislation will be disruptive to the market,” she said.

Ohio Bankers League State Government Relations Vice President Dustin Holfinger seconded Collins’ concerns.

“If this is not enacted, it could create a compliance nightmare for lenders — lenders, not appraisal management companies, would be responsible for determining whether a transaction is a federally related transaction,” Holfinger said. “Furthermore, a transaction can morph from a non-federally related transaction to an federally related transaction, and vice versa.

“At origination, lenders generally do not know the ultimate path a residential mortgage loan is going to follow. And a lender is not able to ‘un-ring the bell’ if they have used an appraisal management company for an appraisal they believed in good faith to be a non-federally related transaction, and it turns out to be an federally related transaction.”

He said league members could lose a valuable business partner in appraisal management companies if the state fails to enact the legislation.

“Appraisal management companies act as a compliance partner for (company) regulations by ensuring efficiency and compliance with state and federal appraisal management company regulations,” he added. “The banks I have spoken to appreciate the support on lender compliance with federal banking regulations governing mortgage lending.”

Dever worked with state Commerce Department’s Division of Real Estate & Professional Licensing, Ohio Mortgage Bankers Association, Ohio Bankers League, Ohio Coalition of Appraisal Professionals, Ohio Association of Realtors and a related trade association to arrive at consensus.

The lawmaker said the quality assurance provided by these companies is essential to the consumers, lenders and secondary market.

HB 213 previously cleared the Ohio House of Representatives on an 87-8 vote.

The bill picked up cosponsor support from 14 of Dever’s fellow House members.

A fourth hearing before senate committee members had not been scheduled as of publication.