Caribbean hurricanes put damper on local travelers’ plans

Storm damage to the Biras Creek Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma on Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands.

A one-two punch of hurricanes last month that packed a devastating wallop to the Caribbean also put a crimp in some central Ohioans’ travel plans.

Grandview Travel was among the local travel agencies that had to provide refunds or rescheduled clients’ trips after Hurricanes Irma and Maria smacked such tourist destinations as Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and St. Barthelemy.

Dozens of the agency’s customers planning to visit one of the ravaged islands were affected.

“It’s been painful to tell you the truth,” said Rob Elking, the owner of Grandview Travel.

“Well, not painful,” he added as an afterthought.

But Elking, who’s been in the business for more than three decades, said this year’s hurricane season has been worse than other previous ones.

“(I’ve) never seen this before,” he said.

Clients that were planning to visit in September received a refund, although some hotels, airlines and other businesses offered to hold the clients money for a future date.

Other trips were moved to alternative destinations, a challenging task as some islands will be off the table for a year, Elking said. “It’s more than just going to a beach.”

That’s mainly because finding suitable a replacement destination depends on the tourists’ preferences, such as whether they prefer a “Holiday Inn versus The Ritz-Carlton,” Elking said.

Some examples include rescheduling clients to visit Hawaii instead of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy; and a villa in the Grand Cayman or a coastal Mexican city instead of one in St. John.

On the other hand, there are several islands in the Caribbean that were untouched by the hurricanes, Elking said.

With some islands out of commission, there will be a shortage in the region’s lodgings. It could cause some prices to go up if demand increases, he said. And while some ports will be closed, cruise lines operations will not be affected.

“The bottom line is that the travelers should ask their travel agent which islands to avoid. We will know,” said Susan Schneider of Twin Horizons Travel of Dublin. “For travel during the hurricane season, your best bets are a cruise that can sail away to an island which is not impacted, or a Caribbean resort that has a hurricane guarantee policy.”

Schneider said she had one trip put on a hold because of the storm.

Travel Agent Carrie Peck of Bexley Travel Services said they had some clients reschedule their trips or received a refund.

But Ike Reynolds of Reynolds Travel in Columbus said he was fortunate to have only one cancellation, a group’s trip to the s Bahamas in the middle of September. He did not have any other trips schedule in the coming months.

“That’s pure luck to be honest,” he said.

Whenever people book cruises from mid-June to mid-November, Reynolds said the “first words out of our mouth are: Do you know it’s hurricane season.”

Additionally, “September is the worst month” to travel to the region because it has the highest probability of hurricanes, he said.

Reynolds has never come across a hurricane season with the same amount of frequency and “verocity” in his 49 years in the business. He said he hopes its a “wake-up call” for climate change skeptics.