Working Mother recognizes Ohio companies

Two businesses from Cincinnati were among the top 100 companies for working mothers, according to Working Mother magazine.

Consumer goods manufacturer Procter and Gamble and TriHealth, both based in Cincinnati, were the only Ohio-based companies on the list.

The list showed a total of 45 companies that have operations in Ohio, from other states such as New York, Illinois and Texas, including Abbott, Bank of America, CA Technologies and Zurich North America.

The companies are featured in the October/ November issue of Working Mother and on www.workingmother.com.

“This year’s winning companies know the value of keeping their employee moms engaged and supported,” said Meredith Bodgas, Working Mother editor-in-chief. “They use schedule flexibility, paid parental leave and family benefits to ensure that parents can develop meaningful careers while leading satisfying home lives.”

The Working Mother Research Institute selected interested companies from any industry, except with government agencies and firms in the business of providing work-life or childcare services.

The application included more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and beyond.

It also surveys the programs’ availability and usage and the accountability of the managers who oversee them.

“As our 32nd year of recognizing the best companies begins, we are happy to see that the next generation, coupled with technology, have shown us how employees can be efficient, productive, effective and impactful no matter where they work,” said Subha Barry, senior vice president and managing director of Working Mother Media. “The 2017 Working Mother 100 Best Companies’ policies and programs have built loyalty among their employees that cannot be underestimated.”

This is the ninth year in a row and 13th time overall TriHealth has won the award, according to a company press release.

“We are once again honored that Working Mother Magazine has recognized TriHealth as a great place for working mothers to work based on our dedication to programs and policies that benefit our team members and their families,” said David Cook, TriHealth’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We recognize that by truly listening to our team members we can together build a supportive and collaborative environment dedicated to providing high quality patient care.”

TriHealth also announced that Kyla Jones with TriHealth Corporate Education, was named TriHealth’s 2017 Working Mother of the Year.

Seventy-nine percent of TriHealth’s employees are women; women make up 77 percent of its executives and managers; and 81 percent of new hires are women.

The company offers an average of 12 fully-paid weeks off for new moms.

It also has 44 percent of its women employees in leadership training and 22 percent of them telecommute.

Women make up 38 percent of P&G’s 26,264 employees. Forty-three percent of its managers are women and 32 percent of new hires are also women. It offers an average of 16 fully-paid weeks for new moms.

All female employees receive career counseling, 55 percent of them receive leadership training and 80 percent telecommute.