Democratic senator makes case against death penalty

The Toledo lawmaker who wishes to abolish capital punishment took an opportunity earlier this week to share with fellow senators her rationale for such a measure.

Democrat Edna Brown’s Senate Bill 94 would replace the state’s death penalty with a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

“Mounting evidence indicates that innocent people have been sentenced to death,” the lawmaker told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 156 people have been released from death row since 1973.

“For every nine people executed in the United States, one innocent person on death row has been identified and exonerated. Furthermore, a study by the National Academy of Sciences found that 1 in 25 death row inmates is likely to be innocent.”

Brown said the rate of “false convictions” in capital cases was motivation behind reintroducing a measure calling for abolition of capital punishment.

She previously, during the 131st General Assembly, introduced Senate Bill 154, which never advanced beyond committee referral in the Senate.

“But there are many other compelling reasons to abolish the death penalty in Ohio,” she added. “One is the high cost of prosecuting capital cases versus life without the possibility of parole.”

Brown referenced state studies examining cost comparisons of death penalty cases versus those in which it is not sought. She said capital cases are substantially more expensive.

“Executions cost millions of dollars more than imposing life sentences and polls show that a majority of Americans prefer life in prison over death sentences,” she continued. “Our taxpayers should not be held accountable for a practice that many agree is unnecessary.”

Under SB 94, a person who is convicted of aggravated murder must be sentenced to one of four options:

Life imprisonment with parole eligibility after serving 20, 25 or 30 full years of imprisonment; or

Life imprisonment without parole.

The Sexually Violent Predator Sentencing Law would still apply, resulting in sentences of up to life in cases of aggravated murder with sexual motivation specifications.

Additionally, the bill would increase the amount of the fine that may be imposed for aggravated murder from $15,000 to $25,000.

Brown noted that seven states have abolished the death penalty since 2007.

She criticized the practice for being deeply flawed in a systemic way.

“The most serious problem is the subjective application of the death penalty in select cases,” Brown said. “Factors such as a defendant’s race and sex, the location where the crime was committed, the quality of the defense … the inability of jury members with no knowledge of other cases to apply the law equally and prosecutorial conduct are all factors that lead to the unpredictable application of the death penalty.”

Capital punishment’s continued use, she added, is “enormously expensive” and fails to serve as a deterrent of crime.

“It shows no clear benefits, is arbitrarily applied and always carries the possibility of execution of an innocent person,” Brown concluded.

A final provision of SB 94 would requires a trial court that sentenced an offender to death prior to the bill’s effective date to conduct a hearing to resentence the offender and to sentence the offender to life imprisonment without parole.

The bill, which had not been scheduled for subsequent hearing as of publication, has the cosponsor support of four fellow Democrats.