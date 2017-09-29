Bang for your buck: Corvette No. 1 in luxury sports class

For motorists who like their luxury cars fast, Edmunds says they can do no better than getting behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevy Corvette.

“There is simply no better performance bargain on the market,” the venerable auto information publisher and website wrote. “The base model Stingray is ridiculously fast and incredibly capable.

“You would have to spend twice as much to buy a German sport coupe that can match its performance.”

Ditto for the Corvette Z06, the publication continued.

It offers “world-beating performance” and is a bargain compared to “exotic hypercars,” many of which it can beat on the track.

Though Edmunds readily admits that the Chevy’s overseas competitors are still more refined overall, the latest C7 feels properly luxurious, offering high-tech options such as adjustable dampers and a built-in data logger.

The only other con the publication offers in its review is the brand’s entertainment and information system.

“Chevy’s MyLink infotainment system isn’t as intuitive or responsive as rival systems,” Edmunds noted. “The Corvette nameplate may have some baggage, but if you’re shopping for a serious performance car, it’s a must-drive.”

Prices of the Z06 in the Columbus market range between $84,700 and $94,585 and up.

“It’s hard to beat the Corvette’s power and handling for the price,” Edmunds noted in its list of pros. “Comfort doesn’t take a backseat to performance (and) cargo space is surprisingly generous for a sports car.”

All of this, while the interior design and materials are no longer subpar.