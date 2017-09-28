Luxury auto collections call for luxurious homes of their own

One may never suspect that the unassuming gabled carriage house sitting a pergola’s length away from a Federal-style Connecticut home is a state-of-the-art garage for the homeowner’s luxury auto collection.

But that’s exactly what the story-and-a-half, three-door structure is.

The garage, designed and built by New Canaan, Conn.-based TR Building & Remodeling, was devised as the answer to the owner’s request for a barn-like structure to hold his car and wine collection — a building that would have the same comfort and warmth as the main house, writes Vanessa Brunner for Houzz, the home design app and website.

Features include subterranean parking adjacent to a wine cellar, a car elevator and luxury living space throughout.

“Even the most practical functions in this space are surrounded by luxury,” says Rich Krug of TR Building.

He explains that the clients wanted a certain number of garage bays, but that number exceeded the maximum allowed by the town’s municipal code. TR Building improvised and incorporated the subterranean parking for an extra car.

An industrial-strength car elevator safely takes a single car down to the basement level, allowing another car to park on top of the mechanism.

Reclaimed chestnut and pine lumber and natural stone flooring are durable and add warmth to the 1,300-square-foot interior, Brunner writes.

The floor is warmed by radiant heat. All of the lighting, plus the sound system, in the building is Savant and controlled through an iPad or iPhone.

The main level is finished off with an electric-car charging port and workspace.

A stainless steel stair stringer and cable rail system leads to the upper level, which is outfitted with oil-rubbed-bronze and copper accents to add to the carriage house feel.

A seating area for car viewing combine with a TV lounge, wet bar and food prep area. The layout allows for easy entertaining on football and movie nights.

The upstairs bathroom is equipped with a built-in vanishing LCD TV in the mirror, a urinal and a remote-controlled toilet.

The garage is equipped with a smoke eater, which prevents the rest of the space from smelling like exhaust.

Moving outdoors, a lounge area and outdoor kitchen sit underneath a pergola. Steel I-beams wrapped in PVC at the top of the pergola are wired with ceiling fans and LED lighting.

A complete sound system surrounds the space, while a UV-blocking retractable awning can be activated on hot, sunny days.