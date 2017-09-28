After 30 years in business, Mt. Vernon bed-and-breakfast’s future is unclear

The Russell-Cooper House’s bed and breakfast in downtown Mt. Vernon marks three decades in business this year, but its future is a bit murky with its owner getting up there in years and considering selling the establishment.

Mary Dvorak was the fifth generation in her family to live the 7,000-square-foot house. After she died in 2004, her husband, Tom Dvorak, who retired earlier that year, continued the service at the more than 180-year-old house.

“She loved social encounters and she loved to cook,” Dvorak said.

He remembers his wife’s social appetite, back to when she would find ways to attend parties at his alma mater, Kenyon College, when it was an all-male school. It was how the two met.

In their later years together, Mary used to host an average of 49 Christmas parties over a three-week period in five years, Dvorak said. But exhaustion from organizing plus a minor traffic accident forced her to cut back.

With the college about 10 minutes away, Kenyon’s visitors have been the primary source of clients for the Russell-Cooper House.

Others have taken advantage of the house’s six guest rooms to stay during their family and high school reunions. Dvorak has also met people from across the world including from New Zealand and China.

“It’s a lifestyle where you come across a lot of interesting people,” he said.

The two-story house was once home to John W. Russell, the first physician and surgeon to employ a female physician, Jayne Payne. Russell’s daughter, Eliza, would marry Civil War veteran Col. William C. Cooper, and the two eventually resided at the house.

Cooper was elected in the 1880s to U.S. House of Representatives, where he wrote many of the revised federal election laws.

His legislation was often cited in arguments during the U.S. Supreme Court case to resolve the 2000 U.S. presidential election results, according to the Knox County Historical Society.

The house’s guests can enjoy the furnishings and decorations, and an array of historical items from the family’s history and the Civil War. Guests can also enjoy the complimentary wi-fi and hot tub.

While turning the house into a bed and breakfast in 1987 was Mary’s idea, Dvorak said it was her “gig,” which he supported. After her death, Dvorak was in the driver’s seat for what became a learning experience.

He would rely on his wife’s estimated 50-page cookbook to make breakfast for his guests, while a housekeeper he’s employed for 15 years assists with other tasks such as the laundry.

When Dvorak ran the bed and breakfast, he found that his comfort zone had expanded as he tackled new challenges in upkeep and service.

“I became more social than previously,” he said.

The bed and breakfast has served Mt. Vernon’s community before larger chain hotels enter the local market. Dvorak said new competition from Airbnb doesn’t appear to affect his business.

“We’re more homey,” he said.

Dvorak, now a Dublin resident, has slowed down operations at the bed and breakfast after having open-heart surgery last year. He plans to visit Greece next year with his significant other, who has roots in that country.

“I need to have more personal time,” he said.

With his adult children working and living in other parts of the country, Dvorak said he will have to sell the bed and breakfast to a new owner in the future.

“The world has changed after World War II,” he said. “Families don’t cluster the way they used to.”