Local software company offers scholarship for HVAC, plumbing jobs

A Columbus software company wants to encourage students to become plumbers, chimney sweepers, construction workers and other field service occupations.

Smart Service awarded Jonathan Wright, who is studying at Columbus State Community College to start a career in facilities maintenance, a $2,000 scholarship to cover some of his educational expenses.

“I truly believe in the saying that you never work a day in your life when you’re doing what you love,” Wright said.

Skip Stringfield worked for a lawn care company before he started Smart Service, also known as My Service Depot, more than two decades ago.

“We see how our customers have succeeded in HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, and similar fields. We believe that for many looking for an alternative to traditional four-year college programs, a career in these industries offers a less conventional — but equally lucrative — path to success,” he said.

Ben Yackshaw, Smart Service’s creative director, said field service occupations can be really good jobs that people are not usually encouraged to pursue. He doesn’t foresee robots replacing some of these jobs in the future.

“I know these jobs require a lot of training and there’s not enough financial resources to facilitate that kind of training,” he said.

Due to the government’s investment in infrastructure and to families renovating their homes, there is a growing movement to rebuild and repair, according to new research from recruiting solutions company CareerBuilder.

It reports that construction laborers saw a 20 percent increase in jobs from 2010 to 2017, while plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters saw a 21 percent increase. Electricians saw a 17 percent increase during the same period.

“At the heart of different factors shaping labor market dynamics today is this idea of constant connectivity,” said Matt Ferguson, chief executive officer of CareerBuilder. “The ability to connect with people or data anytime, anywhere speeds up technology innovation and medical advancements, bridges global markets and local communities, changes lifestyles and consumer expectations, and gives people more control over when and how they work. All of these trends in turn create a wide range of jobs.”

Yackshaw said the company could expand the number of scholarship recipients in the future, depending on how much traction is received. Those interested in the scholarship can now apply for the grant until its Sept. 1, 2018 deadline.