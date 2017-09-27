In fifth year, gaming expo continues to grow

In fifth year, gaming expo continues to grow

After dedicating thousands of hours to gaming in his lifetime, Joe Simpson went from player to developer in recent years.

“I’ve been working in the software development field for several years building custom databases for small business. At a certain point in my career I started looking for new challenges and eventually settled on game development and virtual reality development,” the local game developer said.

“Game development excites me because it’s a chance to express my creativity without having my work tied to a preconceived set of expectations. The most compelling problem I face each day is searching for new ways have fun and share that fun with others.”

Simpson, who’s working full time to develop a virtual reality game for the Google Daydream platform, will attend the largest gaming expo in the Midwest for the first time this weekend.

GDEX 2017 will celebrate its fifth year at the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Originally called the Ohio Game Development Expo, the event was rebranded a few years ago, although the GDEX name is not an acronym, said organizer Christopher Volpe.

“It’s designed to be a weekend celebration of games,” he said.

The event has grown over the years in square-footage and participants.

Volpe, who started his game and app company, Multivarious, in 2011, organized the first expo at The Ohio State University’s student union in September 2013.

The inaugural event, with the purpose to showcase Ohio game developers, was planned to have about 13 exhibitors with 50 to 100 people expected to attend.

But within two weeks of the event, more developers and companies reached out wanting to participate in the expo. Volpe made the decision to postpone the event until December.

The inaugural expo exceeded original expectations with about 33 exhibitors, eight speaking sessions and 750 people attending.

It was also when Volpe made contact with COSI, which hosted the event for the next three years.

Eventually “we got too big for COSI,” Volpe said.

The expo space alone at the convention center is 70,000 square feet, twice the size of the entire event at COSI last year.

This year’s event will have more than 70 exhibitors and 66 speaking sessions, he said.

In addition, the event had about 2,600 people from 20 states and four countries attend last year.

Aside from growth, the event is more about “creative technologies” than just gaming, Volpe. That’s why attendees can find workshops on how to launch a successful crowdsourcing campaign on Kickstarter and tips about drone technology.

Volpe said gaming technology can be applied to a variety of industries. For example, health care professionals have used the technology to track patients movement and range of motion, while some first-responders have used virtual reality for training purposes.

“There’s so much shared interests and passion in all these technologies,” Volpe said.

He hopes the event will transform Columbus into the “Silicon Valley of gaming … minus the bad press,” over the next five years, he said. Local college graduates could then have the option to work in the gaming industry locally or at one of the coastal cities, Volpe said.

And graduates who chose the latter could return to Columbus years later, bringing back those industry connections to strengthen the local industry.

“I think it would be pretty rad,” Volpe said.

Local game developer Simpson said he’s “excited to spend some time around others in the game development industry.”

He meets other developers at the Central Ohio Gamedev Group at its monthly meetings. He also hosts a weekly podcast to talk about his journey in the game development industry at www.vrhermits.com.

“While I’ve only been working in the game development industry for a short time, I’ve been impressed by how awesome the community is in Columbus,” he said. “COGG and GDEX do a lot of the heavy lifting in bringing this community together and I’m excited to be a part of them both.”

For tickets and more information go to www.thegdex.com.