Hi-tech Mercedes-Benz models seduce their owners with numerous features

Hi-tech Mercedes-Benz models seduce their owners with numerous features

Customers entering their showroom will be too enticed by the new Mercedes-Benz models to remove their gaze, “like seductive sirens, they beckon you closer,” according to Mercedes-Benz of Easton’s website

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 550 Cabriolet being one of those eye-catching models.

The car includes standard features such as a 4.7 liter V-8 449 horsepower twin turbo engine, which can get you from zero to 60 in 4.6 seconds.

It also includes a 9-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes and an integrated navigation system.

“Top up or down, an S-Class Cabriolet sneaks quietly through the wind,” the website writes. “From its sweeping shape to the extensive refinement of its air intakes, mirrors, underbody paneling and more, every detail makes it more stable, secure and serene.”

Starting at $131,400, the S-Class is one of the most expensive on the market.

Debuting with an all-season power soft top, the 550 whisks away the top into hiding in under 20 seconds with the press of a button. Unlike other convertibles, drivers can even continue lowering the top in motion, up to 28 miles per hour, according to the company’s website.

The exterior also boasts all-LED lights, multicolor cabin lighting to its chrome-tipped diamond-block grille, and the headlamps can even be accented with genuine Swarovski crystals.

And the struggle with windshield washing in a convertible is no longer an act of bravery— with the all-new Magic Vision Control, hundreds of tiny laser-cut holes dispense heated fluid along the leading edge of each wiper blade, leading to no tidal wave of spray blocking your view or splashing into the cabin.

The new Mercedes also previews the future of driving.

It can change lanes with a tap of your finger, slow itself for a tollbooth or exit, turn a traffic jam into easy street and watch out for danger ahead, even when it’s coming from behind, according to Mercedes.

With hand-polished wood, precisely stitched buttery leather and satin aluminum, the cabin of the 550 is a haven of passenger-obsessed comforts.

Drivers and front seat passengers are also treated to a spa-like experience.

From its front seats offering a “hot stone” massage while resting on heated armrests to its Air Balance system that can ionize the cabin air for summer-storm freshness, then infuse it with aromatherapy, the technology is a touch of relaxation.

The front headrests also include AIRSCARF technology, which wraps your neck and shoulders in warm air from a vent, to turn a chilly evening into a cozy one, according to the website.

Options for upgrades are endless. Several of these features include video monitors on the backs of the front headrests, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, active front seats with massage, a 3D surround sound system, keyless-entry, soft close doors and 16-way power front seats with memory.

And if you opt for all of these upgrades listed, the total would cost roughly $160,000 and leave you with a luxury car that is bound to turn heads.