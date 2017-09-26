Women buyers are helping to drive the popularity of luxury SUVs

Luxury SUVs are outselling luxury cars in the U.S. for the first time, according to the new Luxury Market Report from Edmunds.com.

Edmunds analysts found that luxury SUVs are on pace to secure 60 percent share of the market this year.

“Low gas prices, changing consumer tastes and attractive new vehicles are creating the perfect environment for luxury SUV sales to grow,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds executive director of industry analysis. “Given that luxury brand loyalty rates are typically higher than for volume brands, this trend has the potential to affect this vehicle segment for years to come.”

This market shift is largely being led by women, according to the report. Fifty-seven percent of women who bought luxury vehicles in 2016 bought an SUV, compared to 49 percent of men.

“Luxury automakers who anticipated this trend are really reaping the rewards: they’re attracting previously untapped buyers, increasing brand loyalty and enjoying healthy profit margins,” said Caldwell. “It’s a winning scenario that shows no signs of slowing down.”

According to Edmunds, top luxury SUVs should have a balance of strong performance, a luxurious interior, a comfortable ride, and easy-to-use tech features. Below are their top midsize luxury SUVs:

First is the Audi Q7, which was fully redesigned this year and starts at $49,000. The Q7 comes standard with a 252-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and includes a posh leather interior. If you’re wanting to upgrade, the display with navigation can be bumped from a 7-inch touch screen to an 8.3-inch display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit.

In the same midsize SUV category is the Lexus RX, Maserati Levante and the 2017 BMW X5.

The X5 is praised for its powerful engine lineup, car-like handling and comfortable front seats.

Starting at $56,600, it is pricier than others in the same category, but does include some stand-out features such as a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, parking sensors and navigation, which all come standard.

The SUV was a finalist for U.S. News’ 2017 Best Luxury Three-Row SUV for the Money award and also has strong safety and reliability scores, aiding in its appeal.

Next is the Lexus RX, which offers standard features such as a lower base price than most rivals— sitting at $43,120 — and a comfortable and cavernous rear seat.

For the 2017 model, Lexus made its Lexus Safety system standard and added a front-wheel drive option to the F Sport trim.

Features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning.

Last is the Maserati Levante, with a steep price of $72,600, much higher than the other luxury SUVs in the ranking. However, it does boast a hefty amount of standard features and a solid engine choice.

The Levante comes standard with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with 345-horsepower.

If you’re wanting to upgrade to the Levante S, drivers can hit 60 mph from a standstill in 5 seconds— outdoing most sports cars— with a horsepower of 425, according to Maserati’s website.

While what’s under the hood is impressive, the interior is also something to note. The SUV includes standard leather upholstry, heated front seats, an 8.4-inch touch screen and an eight-speaker audio system.

Luxury SUVs have now surpassed car sales for the first time ever in the luxury market, according to the report.

It also shows that automakers, such as the aforementioned Jaguar, have benefited from America’s renewed appetite for SUVS by a steady growth in sales this year.