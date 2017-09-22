Survey: Social Security causing concerns for future retirees

In a new survey, retirees are voicing their concerns over quality of life in retirement.

According to the Nationwide Retirement Institute survey, only 21 percent of future retirees say life in retirement will be better, and 28 percent of recent retirees say life is worse in retirement. Retirees cited income and cost of living as the top two reasons why, sitting at 78 percent and 76 percent, respectively.

“With growing uncertainty and looming potential changes, Americans in or nearing retirement need help navigating the complexity of the program,” said Tina Ambrozy, president of sales and distribution for Nationwide. “When and how Americans file for Social Security is one of the most important financial decisions they will make in their lifetime.”

Those surveyed also voiced concern about a variety of possible changes to Social Security — and most aren’t banking on it to last. In fact, 78 percent of future retirees worry that Social Security funding will run out in their lifetime — the highest this sentiment has been in the last four years. Plus, about half of older Americans expect Social Security benefit cuts under the current administration.

The survey showed undercurrents in three areas that relate to the negativity: future retirees’ expectations differ from current retirement realities; health care costs continue to be a driving concern; and many future retirees do not understand basic elements of the Social Security program, which can complicate appropriate planning.

On average, according to the survey, future retirees expect to wait until age 65 to collect Social Security benefits, while most current retirees say they began receiving them at age 62 on average, showing a disconnect between the groups.

A press release outlining the survey gave an example showing future retirees expect to receive $1,578 in monthly Social Security benefits, which is more than the $1,487 average monthly benefits of recent retirees and the $1,308 of those who retired more than 10 years ago.

Another difference found in the survey shows most adults age 50 or older anticipate spending their benefits on living expenses such as groceries (84 percent) and housing (61 percent). Future retirees, however, expect to only spend 29 percent on housing, 23 percent on groceries and another 20 percent on health care, while current retirees said they spend more of their benefits paying health care costs than they do for housing.

“Many Americans nearing retirement have misconceptions when it comes to planning for and spending their Social Security, and their assumptions don’t match the reality of how current retirees use their funds,” said Ambrozy. “Our fourth annual survey uncovers the importance for many of maximizing their Social Security benefits to better prepare for planned, and unplanned, expenses in retirement.”

These differences in health care costs in retirement are a cause for concern, said Ambrozy.

“The average American claiming Social Security at 62 could spend about 64 percent of their monthly Social Security benefits on health care costs,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important to consider optimizing Social Security. Too many retirees need the money, but few are maximizing their benefit.”

According to the survey, one-in-three retirees say health problems are interfering with their retirement, and among those who have them, 75 percent say these problems occurred sooner than expected. This is keeping about a quarter of retirees from living the retirement they expected, the survey found.

While there is a wide range between what is expected and what actually occurs in retirement related to Social Security, Ambrozy said consumer expectations may just be set too high.

More than half of future retirees and 59 percent of recent retirees expect Social Security to cover half or more of their expenses in retirement. However, according to the Social Security Administration, the program is designed to only replace 40 percent of the average retiree’s pre-retirement income.