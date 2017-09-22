OSU researchers discover molecular ‘add-ons’ that customize protein interfaces

Researchers from Ohio State University, in conjunction with a research team from the University of Regensburg in Germany, have discovered a previously overlooked part of protein molecules that could be key to how proteins interact inside living cells.

These bits of molecular material on the outer edges of the protein interface — dubbed “add-ons” by researchers — customize what a protein can do, the study found.

While it’s long been known that proteins have an interface region where they connect with other proteins, it’s not been clear exactly how key proteins are able to find each other within a crowded cellular environment that may contain tens of thousands of other proteins, said the study’s co-author and Ohio State postdoctoral researcher in chemistry and biochemistry Florian Busch.

Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Busch called the existence of protein add-ons “a previously unknown fundamental driving principle” to ensure that proteins interact in specific ways.

Researchers experimented with live bacteria, demonstrating the importance of add-ons to normal cellular functions, according to a press released announcing publication of the report.

“Much work has been put into analyzing how proteins interact with each other and what the interfaces look like, how they are constructed, and how they evolved,” lead author and biochemist at Regensburg Maximilian Plach said. “But the peripheral regions of interfaces have not received as much attention. I think the novelty in our approach was to look at regions that have been, as yet, regarded as less important.”

Busch and Vicki Wysocki, Ohio Eminent Scholar of Macromolecular Structure and Function and director of the Campus Chemical Instrument Center at Ohio State, then used native mass spectrometry to detect how the presence and absence of add-ons influenced the ability of proteins to interact with each other.

“We’re really pleased that our native mass spectrometry technology could help identify the role of these interface ‘add-ons’ — a way for a protein to find its critical partner protein even in a crowded cellular environment with similar structures present,” Wysocki said.

To Busch, one of the really exciting things about the study was the researchers’ use of “big data” — in this case, entire protein and genome databases.

“I consider our work to be one important example of how to make use of publicly available data in order to understand fundamental principles in nature, and I think that data mining will become increasingly important in the biomedical field in the future,” he said.

The work was sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, the Fonds der Chemischen Industrie and the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.