New Accord will enter challenging car market

New Accord will enter challenging car market

The 2018 Honda Accord will go on sale later this year in a market where the mid-sized car segment regularly gives way to sports utility vehicles.

Honda invested $267 million to support the 10th generation model’s production with $220 million at the Marysville Auto Plant for new technologies and processes, including a new $165 million weld department featuring 342 state-of-the-art welding robots. Honda is also adding 300 new jobs at the plant to support production that began on Tuesday.

Additionally, the remaining $47 million will go to Honda’s nearby Anna engine plant for production of the 2018 Accord’s 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines, the first application of turbo power to the Accord lineup.

“The new jobs and production growth will enable us to meet anticipated strong demand for the new Honda Accord,” said Rob May, MAP plant manager, in a statement. “Re-imagining the new Accord and bringing it to life took an incredible effort by our project team and our associates. The privilege of producing America’s best-selling car for the last 41 years is a significant point of pride for our associates.”

The Accord’s prior generations have been consistent in year-to-date U.S. sales in their final year. The America Honda Motor Co. reported that it sold 1,088,881 vehicles as of August, including 221,013 vehicles for the ninth generation Accord compared with 949,247 total vehicles as of August 2012, including 218,665 eighth generation Accords. The company sold 1,066,320 vehicles year-to-date in August 2007, including 266,848 seventh generation Accords before the Great Recession officially started that December. The ninth and eighth generation versions started production, respectively, in August 2012 and August 2007.

On the other hand, the bigger story is that the Honda Accord has “bucked the trend” when it comes to the mid-sized car segment’s declining sales, said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader.

Honda “has really held its own in car sales in a car market that prefers sports utility vehicles,” she said.

The mid-sized car segment, which includes the Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima, peaked at about 18 percent of the market within the last five years but is much lower now, Krebs said.

Mid-size cars’ market share is to close to 10 percent, down 18 percent for the year in August, according to Kelly Blue Book.

But the Accord’s year-to-date U.S. sales were down 4.5 percent in August from last year, while the Camry and Altima sales were down 7.1 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively.

SUVs became more popular after manufacturers based the body structure on passenger vehicles instead of trucks and fixed most of the disadvantages, Krebs said. Plus, older millennials are buying SUVs after they start families because they’re “just more versatile,” she said.

The new Accord’s features include a lighter and more rigid body structure; two all-new, high-torque direct-injected and turbocharged engines; the world’s first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car; and new safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies, according to a company release.

The hybrid version will feature the third generation of the company’s two-motor hybrid powertrain.

The Accord is the first vehicle from a Japanese auto manufacturer to be made in America and has been in continuous production at the Marysville plant since November 1982 — with more than 11 million units produced in the U.S. over 35 years. The plant also assembles two Acura models.