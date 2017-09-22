Clean Water exits receivership

Clean Water Ltd. has emerged from its receivership as Clean Water Environmental.

The company restructured its operations as it transferred substantially all assets and operations to the affiliate of San Francisco-based Hunting Dog Capital LLC. Clean Water Environmental provides hazardous wastes management services at its central Ohio facilities, including transportation, treatment, recycling and used oil recovery.

As part of its restructuring initiative, new management has been put in place and operational procedures have been audited, assessed and enhanced for adherence to compliance regulations.

“We are excited to officially take ownership under the Hunting Dog Capital umbrella so we can focus on rebuilding customer relationships, restoring confidence with our partners and expanding the business,” said Chris Allick, managing member and co-founder at Hunting Dog Capital, in a statement.

Hunting Dog Capital is an investment manager that specializes in providing flexible financing, primarily in the form of senior-secured term loans, to lower middle-market U.S. companies.