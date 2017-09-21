Trucking industry braces as e-log mandate approaches

Trucking industry braces as e-log mandate approaches

Luke Roy said he expects to seem some “headbutting” when most trucking companies must use electronic logging devices by the December deadline.

The operations manager of Wilmington-based Sewell said the company installed ELDs about eight years ago. That was before President Barack Obama signed the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act, which included the mandate, in 2012. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration published ELD requirements in December 2015 with a three-phase transition plan.

Drivers of commercial motor vehicles involved in interstate commerce and required to keep records of duty status have to use ELDs. Instead of paper logging, the ELDs will track how many hours drivers are on the road.

Drivers have a 14-hour “driving window” limit in which to drive up to 11 hours after being off for 10 consecutive hours. After that window, drivers have to wait 10 consecutive hours before they can operate their vehicles again.

“It’s going to be positive,” Roy said. Criticism of requiring ELDs comes from companies which can’t afford the technology or don’t understand, he said.

There are some drivers in the industry who also “fudge” their times with the paper logs, he added.

Roy said he expects truck operations in the produce market to struggle the most because of their tight schedules to achieve the “farm-to-table” concept. It could eventually result in price adjustments as the concept idea clashes with practicality.

Sewell decided to get the ELDs because “you could see it coming,” Roy said. Plus, it was cheaper to buy the products then compared with now, when demand is higher to meet the Dec. 18 deadline. Trucks that have automatic on-board recording devices installed prior to the deadline do not have to get ELDs until Dec. 16, 2019.

“There’s no shortage of opinions when it comes to ELD argument,” said Thomas A. Balzer, president and chief executive officer of the Ohio Trucking Association, which does not have an opinion about ELDs.

But the technology’s cost and impact on efficiency are some of the major concerns, he said. On the other hand, proponents of the rule believe ELDs will improve accuracy of driver’s hours — since drivers won’t have to recreate their day on the paper logs — and efficiency when the records are audited.

Balzer said there were several ELD providers present at the OTA annual conference in Dayton earlier this week to offer assistance to companies.

“We’ve been doing some constant education,” he said.

Despite the deadline, some companies are engaged but “hesitant to jump on board,” said James McCarthy, business development and marketing manager for Continental, a manufacturer of regulatory compliance systems.

The company introduced the VDO RoadLog, the first standalone ELD to meet the mandate, he said. The technology includes a printer to produce a paper record or can electronically transfer the information.

But the pace of sales have not met expectations, which could make a “bottleneck towards of the end of the year,” McCarthy said.

The company recognizes some drivers’ reluctance to the product because of the day-to-day challenges of logistics and having a device “dictate their day.”

McCarthy said drivers take about a month to adjust their driving styles with their ELD.

“It’s a complex environment,” he said.