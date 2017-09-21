High school sports apparel is ‘profitable market’

When Pat Mandrell coached middle school softball in Westerville, ordering sports apparel could be challenging, if not a headache.

Students would simply ask parents to purchase T-shirts, hoodies and other items without providing any information about the color of garment, imprint color and sizes, she said. That was about 22 years ago, before Mandrell opened J.C. Manning Co., 169 N. Otterbein Ave., in 1995.

The local screen printer developed a standard order form to make “the process easier,” Mandrell said. It focuses on sports apparel and spirit wear complementing other businesses that sell uniforms and other types of school-related products.

“We’ve been pretty fortunate,” she said.

Sales have been steady in recent years with August and September the biggest months. There was a decline in sales when Westerville City Schools implemented pay-to-play fees about a decade ago, Mandrell said. Parents of student athletes didn’t want to pay for an additional sports-themed T-shirt because they already paid for their child to play one of the offered sports.

Eventually, parents have accepted the pay-to-play fees and went back to buying sports apparel, Mandrell said.

Mandrell said she encourages families to buy their sports and spirit wear at the local printing shops because it invests back into the community. Some larger chain stores often produce their local high sports apparel but may get the logo and colors wrong, Mandrell said.

“Westerville has been wonderful about” supporting small businesses, she said.

Chain stores that sell high school sports apparel include Kroger, which introduced the product to some of its stores about five years ago, said its spokeswoman Amy McCormick.

Some families and students like having a one-stop place to get their athletic and spirit wear at the high school, college and professional level at one of the 13 central Ohio Kroger Marketplace stores, she said. Each store has apparel for the top two teams depending on their location.

“It’s definitely a profitable market,” McCormick said

Kroger works with two state screen printing companies, Ohiopyle Prints and Jupmode, that handle the licensing and product selection.

In Reynoldsburg, Bob Martin continues to keep his family business running with his mother, Jean Martin, the owner of Ohio Select. The business was founded by his late father, Chuck Martin, in the 1980s.

“The kids call us the Raiders store,” said Bob Martin, although in addition to Reynoldsburg, the store provided apparel for Pickerington, Watkins Memorial and Licking Heights schools.

Martin, the manager of Ohio Select, 7394 E. Main St., said some new hot items are performance wear pullovers and knock-offs of the North Face brand. Hoodies, T-shirts and hats continue to sell as the best items overall because of price, he said.

“Varsity jackets seem to be making a comeback,” in the last two years, Martin added. He’s even producing jackets in the summertime.

Martin said he doesn’t have concerns about competing with larger stores for local sports apparel because the quality and variety of his inventory is better. Plus, customers who do buy those stores’ products probably would never have visited his store in the first place.

“If I closed up where would they go; they would be stuck with the Walmarts and Meijers of the world,” Martin said.

Some online printing shops have seen their businesses increase. Zachary Traxler and his wife skipped their honeymoon to start Traxler Printing three days after their wedding seven years ago. Traxler started his business from his basement and grew over the last seven years to a 27,000-square-foot facility, at 3029 Silver Dr., with 27 full-time employees. He’s worked with 300 Ohio schools to print sports apparel, with orders increasing over the last two years.

Traxler said he plans to launch a website, www.click2printit.com, where schools can create their own sports apparel stores without the “upfront costs,” he said. The website is expected to fully launch by early October.

Aside from online, Traxler’s company also makes appearances to sell its products at sporting and campaign events on behalf of school districts, parent-teacher groups and athletic boosters. There are plans to have a 16-foot long trailer to not only sell sports apparel and spirit wear but also custom print on-site during these events, Traxler said.