Bill gives PUCO submetering oversight

A Republican lawmaker from Worthington believes Columbus high-rise residents and those in other residential settings throughout the state are getting a bad deal when it comes to having a say in their utilities.

“Should Ohioans living in apartments or condominiums, generally, be entitled to the same consumer protections the legislature affords single-family homeowners,” Rep. Mike Duffey asked rhetorically during testimony of House Bill 249 before members of the House Public Utilities Committee recently. “These include the rates paid for electricity, a competitive market for generation, protections regarding reliability, fair marketing and various other protections the legislature has consistently enacted and defended.”

Duffey said the practice of apartment and condo dwellers being stuck with whichever utility company a given landlord or developer chooses runs counter to intent of the Ohio legislature to provide consumer protections to all customers on a universal basis.

“Yet, we have companies here in Ohio essentially operating as if these basic protections and utility taxes do not apply to them,” he said.

Duffey said he became aware of the circumstance in late 2013 when published local reports revealed markups of 5 percent to 40 percent when landlords enter into submetering contracts. In the event a customer failed to pay a submetered utility bill, some companies were resorting to collection tactics ordinarily considered illegal for regulated utilities, the lawmaker continued, such as shutting off heat in the winter and even eviction.

He noted that Attorney General Mike DeWine expressed at the time that it appeared problematic to have a small minority of consumers without utility protections.

Duffey relayed to fellow House members that he was told during a recent meeting with a high-ranking official from the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that the commission would welcome authority to regulate the practice.

“In other words, they would like to have consumer protection oversight, but they need the authority to do so,” he said. “Now some attorneys might argue the PUCO has willfully ignored its existing authority, but if you give them the benefit of the doubt, then this bill gives the commission what it says it wants — the ability to apply consumer protections.

“Interestingly, the Catch-22’ of this mess is that, if the PUCO does not have exclusive jurisdiction, then municipal home rule government in Ohio retains the freedom to regulate submetering.”

Duffey said the solution shouldn’t be a patchwork set of differing rules from municipality to municipality.

“… I think we want uniform standards applied statewide that are fair and consistent … what this legislation does,” he continued. “It puts to rest the argument about who has jurisdiction by saying, essentially, PUCO, you definitely have jurisdiction.

“Now, it is your job to provide the consumer protections we expect normally to all consumers, not just those served directly by the traditional public utility such as AEP or First Energy.”

The commission would have a year to adopt rules governing the practice, which must meet the following standards:

• Pricing may not exceed what the customer would have paid the direct utility;

• Consumer protections must match or exceed those provided the direct utility; and

• Charges for common areas must be included in the rent, as the customer has no control over them.

“This is a core premise of most utility policy — choice and responsibility,” the lawmaker said.

HB 249 notes its provisions apply to electric, natural gas, water and sewage disposal service.

The Ohio Legislative Service Commission determined the bill would not require a landlord or proprietor to pass on any savings to residents upon striking a deal with a competitive provider as long as each resident’s charge complied with the provisions seeking to limit the charge to what the residents would have been charged as direct utility customers.

“On the other hand, if the proprietor ends up paying more than ‘the residential rates, fees, and costs that are charged to other residential customers in the same service territory,’ the proprietor may have to absorb the excess,” commission Analyst Amy Archer wrote.

HB 249, solely sponsored by Duffey, was not scheduled for further hearing as of publication.