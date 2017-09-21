Battelle reveals new anti-drone device

Battelle introduced a new version of the DroneDefender device at the Air Force Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference’s Technology Symposium on Monday.

The DroneDefender V2 device is designed to defeat intrusive or threatening unmanned aircraft systems, also referred to as drones. Several hundred units of DroneDefender have been sold to the United States Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security to defend airspace against drones without compromising safety or risking collateral damage.

“Our original solution was a rapid prototype solution. It was made with commercial off the shelf parts and delivered a needed solution to the field quickly,” said Dan Stamm, manager of Battelle’s Counter UAS programs, in a statement. “That bought us time to develop a custom design based, in large part, on user input and feedback from the field.”

The DroneDefender device is a handheld, man-portable, UAS defeat solution which disrupts both the command and control link between the UAS and pilot, and the GPS link of small, commercial-grade UAS. The new design has miniaturized the electronics, integrated into the handheld unit for a sleek new look and enhanced simplicity.

The device also simplifies the operation of the system by reducing to only one trigger with the use of a multifunction selector switch. The improvements also extend its proven and demonstrated range with enhanced effectiveness against an even wider set of drones.

“Adversaries continue to rapidly evolve their drone threats — including shifting to the newest drones available,” said Alex Morrow, a co-developer of the DroneDefender device along with Stamm. “We’re constantly evolving our solution to stay ahead of those threats and protect our troops and assets in the field.”

While only authorized members of the federal government can operate the device within the United States, units have been sold, and are available to be sold, internationally subject to federal government approval.