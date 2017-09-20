Local companies tackle health insurers’ PA requests

Local companies tackle health insurers’ PA requests

Local companies are seeking to disrupt a practice by health insurers that has been criticized for delaying doctor-prescribed medications for patients.

It’s known as prior authorization, where a physician must seek approval from a patients’ health insurance plan to prescribe certain medications. It’s required by some insurers to determine whether they’ll cover the medications or procedures.

CoverMyMeds and PriorAuthNow are local companies that aim to help simplify the process between providers and insurance carriers. CoverMyMeds announced last week it plans to develop a new e-referral platform to help patients get their specialty medications. It would alleviate a series of manual activities for providers, including coordination of insurance coverage, prior authorizations and patient consent.

The company, founded in 2008, assisted more than 300,000 providers with prior authorizations for this type of medication last year, according to its press release.

“Our plans for CoverMyMeds’ specialty e-Referral platform will offer increased transparency and collaboration among providers, payers, specialty pharmacies and hubs — helping to decrease administrative burden, increase speed to therapy and improve medication adherence for patients,” said Tony Gottschalk, vice president of specialty access programs, in a statement.

In late August, PriorAuthNow announced that it closed a $3.6 million investment funding round led by NCT Ventures with participation from Detroit Ventures Partners. The funds will be used to expand the company’s team and expedite its software platform’s rollout to some of the largest U.S. hospital systems, according to a company press release.

“Few words cause more frustration with physicians and their staff than ‘prior authorization’,” said Joe Anstine, co-founder and chief executive officer of PriorAuthNow.

Prior authorization is a $31 billion industry in itself, according to his company. On average, a single-provider spends $65,000 per year and 20 hours per week on such authorizations — with 40 percent of them abandon because some approval policies are complex.

On average, physicians handle 37 prior authorization requests per week, according to a survey the American Medical Association conducted in December 2016. Seventy-five percent of the 1,000 physicians surveyed said it was a “high” burden.